OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: An even better nation | The best lie detection | Don't actually believe

An even better nation

Would you stop loving your children if you found out they aren't perfect? Would you lose your patriotism if you found out our country has made some mistakes?

America has much to be proud of. Until recently, we were an international leader--the shining example of democracy and equality in the world: the nation that broke the power of an inherited aristocratic system of rule--the nation that welcomed people from all over the world who came to make a better life--the nation that fought for freedom in war and in peace.

But there were some failures: our treatment of Native Americans, for instance. And--most visible--our treatment of our Black population, from slavery, through Jim Crow years of lynchings and race riots, to the present inequalities under law and law enforcement.

If we tell our young people the truth of all this, will they turn against their country? Have the Black citizens turned against their country in all these decades of lies and discrimination?

Can't we trust that informed, educated young people will move to correct our errors--will move us to an even better America "with liberty and justice for all"?

BARBARA TRUESDELL

Hot Springs Village

The best lie detection

There's an old saying that the way to determine if a politician or lawyer is lying is to watch his mouth; if it's moving, he's lying. Face masks have taken that advantage away from us, especially with the current administration.

Since the CDC has now removed the mask mandate from those fully vaccinated, I trust we will again have the advantage of seeing other's lips again. Now if we can just get the blinders taken off the news media, we will have a fighting chance.

WR CORLEY

Benton

Don't actually believe

Remember when Republicans decided they just had to have a Ten Commandments monument near the state Capitol? What was the point of that? I can think of at least three of those commandments Republicans absolutely do not believe in, starting with the one right up there on top.

It seems that worshiping the orange god is frowned upon by, well, you know, the God who actually handed down those Ten Commandments. Serving the orange god by repeating his lies would probably be another no-no.

And finally, I would suggest that folks may need to take another look at that one about the Sabbath. Less commerce and more reflection might be in order. At least take a day off from the lying and worshiping the wrong god.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

Down dangerous path

Regarding the GOP's dangerous promulgation of the Big Lie: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."--Voltaire

BYRDIE McSWAIN

Bryant

Oregonians in peril

As a native of Klamath County, Ore., the recent article regarding the Klamath drought certainly struck a nerve for me.

With the Feds completely turning off irrigation water at the source, there will be no crops this year for 130,000 acres' worth of farmers. Aquifers, from which water can be mined, can't do the job. Wells providing water to individual farms and towns are also at risk. Farmers and ranchers whose families have worked the land for 130 years may lose everything, as may the merchants in the nearby cities and towns.

The overall prognosis is grim.

One of the things the article didn't mention is that the primary driver of holding water back from the farmers is the EPA's effort to save two endangered fish species that are sacred to indigenous tribes. Prior efforts have not worked, but despite widespread skepticism, apparently the EPA is going to make one more last-gasp try regardless of other consequences.

We understand that different constituencies have different priorities, but in this case the economic well- being of more than 50,000 people ought to get a very long look.

We understand that farming in a desert carries some risks, but self- inflicted wounds ought not be one of them. In the words of Pogo the Possum: "We have met the enemy and he is us."

Be thankful you live in a wet place.

DENNIS BARRY

Little Rock

Cherry-picked data

In an opinion column on the editorial page of a recent Democrat- Gazette, writer Star Parker made a number of erroneous statements about taxes paid by various income groups. The statistics she quoted came from a compilation by the Tax Foundation based on IRS data for the tax year 2018. The Tax Foundation/IRS data was all based on the federal individual income tax only.

Parker says, "[I]n 2018, the top 1 percent of all taxpayers paid 40.1 percent of all taxes [emphasis added]." Again, that figure is based solely on the federal individual income tax, not all taxes. It does not include other federal taxes (corporate income taxes, Social Security taxes, excise taxes, etc.) Nor does it include any state or local taxes. Including those taxes would alter the analysis considerably.

Similarly, Parker states, "The top 50 percent of taxpayers paid 97.1 percent of all federal taxes [emphasis added]. And the bottom 50 percent paid the remaining 2.9 percent."

Those figures are not based on all federal taxes, but only on the individual income tax.

Parker, in her argument against "big government," says that, according to the preamble, the U.S. Constitution was established to "secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity." In fact, the Constitution lists six goals, one of which is to "promote the general Welfare."

MIKE WATTS

Little Rock