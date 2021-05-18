Madrigal hits first career HR in White Sox rout

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox beat the struggling Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Monday night.

Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their past 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota.

Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) was the beneficiary, pitching 7 innings and allowing 3 runs on 7 hits in moving to 3-1.

J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts.

Happ had allowed just six runs in his first five starts for the Twins after signing as a free agent in the offseason. His ERA has risen from 1.91 to 5.35 in the past two starts.

Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer and Rob Refsnyder had four hits for Minnesota, which has lost seven of eight.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will miss the entire series with left ankle inflammation. Abreu was injured sliding into home plate Sunday. X-rays were negative and an MRI showed inflammation. Chicago Manager Tony La Russa said Abreu will possibly return for Friday night's game in New York after an off day on Thursday.

RANGERS 5, YANKEES 2 Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun homered as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with a victory over the New York Yankees, denying Gerrit Cole's bid to become the American League's first six-game winner. Cole (5-2) allowed season highs of five runs and seven hits, getting pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a sharp single on the right-hander's 89th pitch. Cole struck out seven, but also issued two free passes after walking none over his previous five starts. Garcia's 11th homer was an opposite-field shot leading off the second, and was the first of three consecutive extra-base hits. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with back-to-back doubles that made it 2-1 and put Texas ahead to stay. Garcia stole home, part of a double steal with two outs in the sixth after Cole exited, for a 5-1 lead. The Rangers, coming off their first winless road trip of at least six games since 1991, hadn't won since their previous home game, May 9 against Seattle when they reached .500 for the second time this season. Jordan Lyles (2-3) struck out six in six innings for his first win in eight starts since winning his season debut April 4.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 6, REDS 3 Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs, beating the Cincinnati Reds. Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubon connected for the NL West-leading Giants. Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn't allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls.

METS 3, BRAVES 1 Pinch-hitter James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, Tomas Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. With the bases loaded in the seventh, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing in a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. Some Braves players on the field, including Webb, showed their shock and concern as they witnessed the gruesome and frightening scene. Pillar was able to walk as he was quickly escorted off the field, with towels covering his face. Members of the grounds crew worked to cover up blood left in the batter's box area as the Braves made a pitching change, removing Webb. There was no immediate report from the Mets on Pillar's condition. New York starter Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving with left side tightness. Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) did not allow a hit in three shutout innings.

CUBS 7, NATIONALS 3 Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Baez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals. Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago's 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber's shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third. Schwarber celebrated with a two-run homer into the Wrigley Field bleachers in the fourth. In between the standing ovations and cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly all business during their third win in four games.

Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton, bottom, is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, top, while trying to score from third on a triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Twins' pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, is congratulated in the dugout by manager Tony La Russa after he scored on a double by Nick Madrigal off Minnesota Twins' pitcher J.A. Happ in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton, bottom, is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo while trying to stretch a triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)