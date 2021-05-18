Man dies in fire at vacant Fort Smith house

FORT SMITH -- A man died in a structure fire Monday night in a vacant house.

Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said the fire happened at a three-story vacant residence that didn't have utilities at 616 N. 19th St. at 8:31 p.m. Monday. The body of a male squatter who was living inside the home was found at the scene.

Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell identified the victim as David Lee Griffith, 56. Griffith's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Millard said. However, it appears as if the fire started on the first floor in the back of the house, where Griffith was sleeping, he said.