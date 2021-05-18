Man tells North Little Rock police he killed 2 attackers

North Little Rock police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left two people dead near the Sherwood Park Apartments.

The shooter called dispatch at 1:43 p.m. and said he shot two people who were attacking him inside his apartment at 4705 Augusta Circle, police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yf4jIyJDLZQ]

Upon arrival, officers found two people shot dead at the scene.

Their bodies will be transferred to the Arkansas Crime Lab for autopsy, Helton said.

Detectives were interviewing the shooter as well as neighbors Monday afternoon.

Police have not released the names of those involved.