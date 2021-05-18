Microsoft notes inquiry into conduct of Gates

Microsoft on Sunday night confirmed that it conducted a 2019 investigation of co-founder Bill Gates' involvement with an employee almost two decades ago, saying it examined the matter after being informed of his attempt to start a romantic relationship with that person.

The company's board conducted the investigation with the help of an external law firm, the software giant said in an email late Sunday. It did not reach a conclusion to the investigation because Gates had stepped down before it was completed, Microsoft said.

"Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," Microsoft said in a statement. "A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern."

Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter who were not identified, reported that Microsoft's directors found Gates' involvement with the female employee to be inappropriate and decided last year that he had to step down from the board.

Microsoft did not provide further details on the investigation.

An unnamed spokeswoman for Gates acknowledged to The Wall Street Journal that there was an affair almost 20 years ago and said it ended "amicably." The spokeswoman said Gates' "decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter."

The billionaire said in March 2020 that he was stepping down from the board to devote more time to philanthropy. Gates has not been active in a day-to-day role since 2008, Microsoft said last year. Gates co-founded the software company in 1975 and served as its CEO until 2000, the same year his foundation was started. He was the company's chairman until February 2014.

Gates and his wife, Melinda French Gates, announced their divorce this month after 27 years of marriage.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.