The Associated Press

• Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million -- meaning NFL quarterback Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The house had been listed at $29 million. Jeter, a baseball hall of famer, lived in the home part time until his retirement after the 2014 season. He and his family moved across Florida after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017. Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots. He and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently bought land on an exclusive island off Miami to build a house there. Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in February. Jeter bought the property in 2005 for $6.3 million, torn down the houses that were there and built the 22,000-square-foot replacement, which has a wine cellar, movie theater and air-conditioned six-car garage. Smith & Associates Realtor Stephen Gay told the Tampa Bay Times that Brady and Bündchen were accommodating and didn't turn down any requests to get the property "show-ready" for a prospective buyer.

• Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe. Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted "Viva Mexico!" Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza's head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage. Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year's ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pageant was hosted by "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Fla. Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis. The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.