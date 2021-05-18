NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart to release 1Q earnings today

When Walmart Inc. reports its first-quarter earnings today, analysts will weigh how pandemic-related demand last year compares with this year’s results.

The earnings report and related materials will be available about 6 a.m. on Walmart’s corporate website.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will host a conference call with investors beginning at 7 a.m. to discuss the company’s performance and answer questions.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging into http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived and available about noon.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect per-share earnings of $1.21 for the quarter on revenue of $132.09 billion. In last year’s first quarter, the Bentonville-based retailer earned $1.18 per share.

Walmart’s shares closed Monday at $139.01 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 51 cents, or 0.37%. Its shares have traded between $117.01 and $153.66 over the past year.

Dillard’s approves buyback, dividend

Dillard’s Inc. has approved a new $500 million share repurchase program and declared a dividend of 15 cents per share to its shareholders.

The Little Rock-based department store chain said Saturday that its board of directors had approved the new, open-ended program.

Dillard’s already has a share repurchase plan that started in March 2018. As of May 1, it had $114.3 million left in that program.

“A buyback will always increase the stock’s value and benefits the shareholders in the short term,” according to Investopedia.com. Reducing the number of outstanding shares increases the ownership stake for shareholders and often causes the share price to rise because the market views it as a positive signal.

The dividend in Dillard’s Class A and Class B common stock will be payable Aug. 2 to shareholders of record as of June 30. The company said it’s the 209th consecutive quarterly dividend it’s paid since going public in 1969.

— Serenah McKay

8.32 increase ends index day at 645.40

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 645.40, up 8.32.

“Technology stocks led U.S. equity markets lower on Monday, as signs of growing inflation worry some investors, though overall earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 50% from a year ago, the strongest pace in 11 years,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.