Northwest Arkansas National Airport passengers want more routes and a bar

HIGHFILL -- Passengers are returning to Northwest Arkansas National Airport and surveys say they want more routes, more restaurants and a lounge, according to the business development officer and chief executive.

Airport board members are getting updates at the start of every meeting about how the airport is doing and how it's faring against its peers. Aaron Burkes, CEO, told Business Development Committee members Monday morning traffic is up from last year and air fares are down, for the moment.

The average one-way fare is down from $249 to $166, but most industry experts are predicting prices will go back up as airlines try to recoup covid-related losses, Burkes said.

"The bottom line, we feel, is that the industry is clearly rebounding," he said. "We see it in our numbers here. We're seeing it in national numbers."

The number of seats available is still well below pre-pandemic levels and enplanements are off about 31% from the same time in 2019, Burkes said. Nationally, travel numbers are off about 35%, but have been improving as people feel more confident about flying.

Burkes said Northwest National has seen four of its highest passenger days of the year in the last couple weeks, surpassing 2,000 passengers for the first time since spring break in March.

"It's clear that the recovery is happening. There's a lot of optimism in the industry," Burkes said. "So, it's not only looking good now, it's looking good going forward."

Andrew Branch, business development officer, said Northwest National is adding a route to Austin, Texas, and is seeing seasonal routes come back. Branch plans to make pitches to airlines about adding flights at several upcoming conferences.

Northwest National also began a targeted marketing plan.

"Route awareness is probably number one. We've been focusing our ads just to remind people of where we fly," Branch said. "Some of the most requested destinations we get are ones we already serve."

Branch said customer surveys over the last several months showed amenities requested most are more local and franchise restaurants with casual dining and fast food, more coffee options and a lounge. Branch said food and beverage provider Paradies is expected to fully reopen in June.

Branch said passengers also would like better seating in the terminal, more phone chargers, more local art and more diverse vending machines.

Branch said plans call for gauging interest from more food vendors. Several companies have expressed interest in putting in a lounge, he said.

Northwest National is looking to increase incentives to get more cargo carriers to use the airport, Branch said. The committee forwarded a resolution to the full board that would look at ways the incentives package could be amended and what could be offered.

And, airport officials are considering whether they want to take over fixed base operations, selling fuel and ground support, when the contract ends in a couple of years. The agreement, signed in 1998 with Regional Jet Center, says the fixed base operation will revert to airport ownership after 30 years. The airport can then decide to operate the facility or lease it to an outside operator.