Number of virus cases in Arkansas schools exceeds 30,000, health agency says

Public school districts have surpassed 30,000 student cases of covid-19, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

The case total as of Monday stood at 30,071 coronavirus infections among students.

The state has a total enrollment of 479,432 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the state Department of Education.

School district data has often differed from case counts listed in state Department of Health reports, which include data on student and staff cases.

For example, the Monday report from the state Department of Health lists a cumulative total of 1,482 cases among students and staff at the Bentonville School District, one of the state's largest districts.

But the district's website listed a cumulative total of 961 positive covid-19 cases.

The latest Health Department report lists 279 active covid-19 infections among students and staff at public school districts statewide as of Monday, down slightly from the 284 active cases reported a week earlier.