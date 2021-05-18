NWA Arrest Records

ARRESTS

Bella Vista

• Harold Moe, 32, of 2 Smith Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Moe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Chandler Van Aalst, 26, of 2101 N. Commons Drive in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Aalst was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Marlin Quinton, 41, of 71 Bois DArc St. in Farmington was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and robbery. Quinton was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Hughey Brooks, 33, of 724 S. Erika Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brooks was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Taylor Nolen, 30, of 2014 S. Fescue Court in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and burglary. Nolen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jeremy Bailey, 37, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Bailey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Dallas Cox, 36, of 625 W. Dickson St.in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and theft by receiving. Cox was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Harley Lowery, 30, of 381 Captain Reid Lane in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Lowery was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Carrie Terry, 43, of 381 Captain Reid Lane in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Terry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Hector Batres-Solorzano, 36, of 132 S. Skilern St.Apt. 14 in Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Batres-Solorzano was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Biel Jibas, 44, of 3769A Locksley St.in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with rape-forcible fondling. Jibas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Antwoine Jackson, 29, of 127 Pierce Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with false imprisonment. Jackson was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jerri Jackson, 53, of 713 Crutcher St.in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Joanie Randall, 49, of 814A Crutcher St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Randall was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Steven Tate, 57, of 7 Applecross Place in Bella Vista was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tate was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Ross Mallon, 35, of 13407 Bryant Place in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Mallon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.