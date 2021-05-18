NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The old saying that 10% of the fishermen catch 90% of the fish may be true this spring.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said he's heard mixed reports from his fishing customers. Some are catching fish while others aren't.

Beaver Lake level is about as high as it gets. The water is muddy from the river arms downstream to Rocky Branch park. It's stained from Rocky Branch to the dam.

For catching black bass, flipping a jig and pig or big Texas-rigged plastic worm around flooded bushes is a good tactic. Working a buzz bait or other top-water lure around bushes may also produce strikes.

Most anglers after crappie say the crappie are still 10 to 20 feet deep. Try fishing for suspended crappie around timber with a minnow or jig.

Striped bass are starting to hit top-water lures such as a Red Fin. Brood minnows are the best live bait. For catfish, running limb lines in the high water should be good. Small sunfish make great catfish bait on limb lines. Hook them below the dorsal fin so the bait swims only a few inches below the surface. For rod and reel fishing, try liver or cut bait for catfish. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-60s, but varies widely around the lake.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports that much of Beaver Lake is muddy. Crappie can be caught with minnows or jigs around brush piles and stumps. Bluegill fishing is fair with crickets.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said small spoons or inline spinners should work well for trout. Power Bait and other prepared baits are good to use. Try for walleye by trolling Flicker Shads or small spoons.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well close to shore on sunny days. They are more scattered and deeper on cloudy days. Use minnows or jigs 2 to 8 feet deep. Crappie fishermen are also catching an occasional catfish. Fishing can be slow after a cold front.

Try plastic worms or plastic crawdads for black bass. Work plastic craws slowly. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said some big bluegill are being caught with worms and crickets fished close to shore. Crappie are biting well close to shore on tube jigs or minnows. Black bass are biting buzz baits and a variety of artificial lures.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said fishing is good for all species. Fish are moving to shallow water at all Bella Vista lakes.

Try for redear and bluegill with worms or crickets five to eight feet deep. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs three to four feet deep. Catfish are biting liver. Use top-water lures or plastic worms for black bass.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports fishing has been tough because of high, chilly water. A few Ozark bass have been caught on tube baits. The bite is tough for black bass and catfish.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with top-water lures at dawn or on cloudy days. Use plastic worms and other soft plastic lures day or night.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud reports good fishing for white bass and crappie at Lake Eucha. Use minnow-type lures for white bass. Go with minnows or jigs for crappie around brush.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with crank baits, plastic worms and Alabama rigs fished around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on live bait or cut bait. Crappie are biting well on jigs or small spoons fished around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing fair for crappie with minnows or tube jigs worked around brush, docks and standing. Black bass are biting fair on crank baits, spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits along gravel points four to five feet deep. Fish deeper on calm days. Top-water lures are also working, but the bite is inconsistent.

Flipping a jig and pig around flooded bushes should work on sunny calm days.