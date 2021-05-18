NWA outdoor briefs

Botanists present plant program

Botanists Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell will present a free program from 1 to 3 p.m. June 26 in support of the book, "Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas."

The program will be at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

The Ozark Society and other sponsors will have information tables at the event as well as other Ozark Society Foundation publications.

Hike explores Slaughter Pen trails

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike May 26, beginning and ending at Park Springs in Bentonville. This will be a 5-mile loop hike on some of the Slaughter Pen trails. Meet at 9 a.m. at Park Springs, 301 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Center marks six months

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a celebration June 12 to mark six months the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center has been open in Springdale at 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

The event will feature nature activities, exhibits and vendor booths. Groups interested in engaging the public by setting up an exhibit or booth should contact Schelly Corry, the center's director, at schelly.corry@agfc.ar.gov.

Longs win at Grand Lake

Jim and June Long won the Guys and Gals bass club tournament held May 9 at Grand Lake. Their five-fish tournament limit weighed 17.44 pounds. Mike and Caitlyn Rose were second with five bass at 16.27 pounds. Tad and Michaela Beccard placed third with five bass at 14.24 pounds. Rick and Vicky Johnston had big bass at 7.06 pounds.

Effort seeks seed collectors

Project Wingspan, a regional seed collection and habitat effort of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, seeks volunteer seed collectors and collection sites. Volunteers will identify and collect seeds of milkweed and common native nectar plants beneficial to monarch butterflies and other imperiled pollinators.

Seed collectors receive training and education. Project Wingspan also seeks collection sites in Northwest Arkansas where volunteers may gather seeds.

To volunteer as a seed collector, complete the online volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/Wingspan-volunteer. To sign up as a possible seed collection site, fill out the form https://tinyurl.com/PWseedsite. For more information contact Sara Wittenberg, Arkansas project leader, sw@pollinator.org.

Drive funds campsite repair

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise funds for campsite restoration on some heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 to the fund at the store, through June 30, her name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs more than 200 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing with a Vet bass tournament will be June 5 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one military veteran or military personnel.

Entry fee is $70 per team, or $80 per team after May 31. First prize is $1,500, second is $1,000 and third is $700. Big bass prize is $200. There is a $100 prize for the smallest legal bass weighed. Fishing starts at 6 a.m.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, or at Hook Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.

For more information contact Keith Harmon, 479-684-9935, kethh@crosschurch.com.

Cyclists race 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will be held Oct. 9, with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com, 501-725-1377.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@nwadg.com.