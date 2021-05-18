BASKETBALL

Albert sets his retirement

From Michael Jordan soaring through the air to Willis Reed simply walking onto the court, Marv Albert supplied the sound that went with the sights. Albert has called numerous sports during a Hall of Fame career that spans nearly 60 years, though he is mostly linked to basketball. "There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert's," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released Monday by Turner Sports. Albert plans to retire after calling the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a career that began on the radio in 1963. He will call the series for TNT.

FOOTBALL

Eagles sign Kerrigan

The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. "I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I'm fired up to be playing for you guys now!" Kerrigan wrote on Instagram on Monday. Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38% of the snaps. He joins veteran Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on Philadelphia's defensive end rotation. The Eagles had 49 sacks last season. Graham led the team with eight.

Packers add a QB

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter -- over the past week. Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay, and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers' roster. The Packers had brought Benkert and Chad Kelly in for tryouts during the team's rookie minicamp last week. Benkert, who is 6-3 and 218 pounds, signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia.

Broncos' hire cracks ceiling

The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in league history. Kleine, who worked with Broncos first-year General Manager George Paton for nine years in Minnesota, will have scouting duties and manage several departments, the team said. The Broncos said Kleine will "be involved in all aspects of the Broncos' personnel department, including player evaluation, NFL Draft/free agency preparations and day-to-day football administration."

Jags sign pick, release RB

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed sixth-round draft pick Jalen Camp on Monday and waived third-year running back Ryquell Armstead, who spent all of last season on the covid-19 list. A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The team said last season he was expected to make a full recovery. Armstead became expendable after the emergence of running back James Robinson in 2020. The Jaguars also signed veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and selected Clemson standout Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the draft. Under the NFL's rookie slotting system, Camp was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $3.64 million. The contract includes a $161,000 signing bonus.

BASEBALL

Stanton put on injured list

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Stanton is hitting .282 with 9 home runs and 24 RBI in 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games from May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then.

Braves' Ynoa breaks hand

Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading to the tests which revealed the fracture. Ynoa was frustrated after giving up 5 runs and 9 hits in 4 1/3 innings of the 10-9 loss to the Brewers. Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday. Ynoa's emergence has been especially important as Mike Soroka, the team's opening day pitcher in 2020, experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery for his torn right Achilles tendon.

Mets place pair on IL

The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Conforto and McNeil will remain with the Mets while receiving treatment. Conforto said Monday he had been dealing with other injuries, including a sore calf. McNeil missed time last week with cramping in his leg and said Sunday that the injuries may be related. McNeil is hitting .242 with 3 home runs and 8 RBI. Conforto is hitting .230 with 2 home runs and 13 RBI.

SOCCER

Santa Clara claims title

Izzy D'Aquila made her attempt and Santa Clara claimed the NCAA College Cup championship on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Florida State on Monday. Two of Florida State's penalty attempts hit the post, opening the door for 11th-seeded Santa Clara, who last won a national title in 2001. Jenna Nighswonger scored for top-seeded Florida State in the 63rd minute but Kelsey Turnbow tied it with a goal for Santa Clara in the 84th. The Broncos prevailed 4-1 on penalties.

HOCKEY

Bruins, Hurricanes win

Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime after teammate Taylor Hall tied the game late in regulation, and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night, tying the East Division first-round playoff series at a game apiece. Two penalties early in the third period took Boston out of rhythm as Garnet Hathaway scored his second of the game to give Washington the lead with 12:56 left. Boston got first-period goals from Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron, and 36 saves from Tuukka Rask, who was beaten twice by deflections. Hathaway scored twice and T.J. Oshie redirected a shot in for Washington. Meanwhile, Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators in the first game of the teams' first-round playoff series. Niederreiter hammered the puck past Saros from between the circles at 2:26 of the third, finishing a perfect pass from Martin Necas only moments after Saros had made a terrific stop on Vincent Trocheck.

