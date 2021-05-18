100 years ago

May 18, 1921

• An investigation of an unusual character is being conducted by the Little Rock School Board to determine as to whether L. L. Smallwood, teacher in the West Side Junior High School, shall be re-employed for the next school scholastic year. It was said that principal George R. Hopkins, principal of the school, recommended that Mr. Smallwood be dropped from the faculty. It was at the instance of the School Improvement Association that the investigation was made. Members of the association insist that Mr. Smallwood be retained.

50 years ago

May 18, 1971

• The Little Rock Airport Commission Monday accepted a grant of $861,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration to pay half the cost of a 23-acre aircraft parking ramp around the concourse at the new terminal. The grant was announced some time ago, but the FAA formally had to offer the grant, which it did last week, and the Commission formally had to accept it. Robert M. Crisp Sr., the airport manager, said the FAA now would send the Commission a notice to proceed with construction.

25 years ago

May 18, 1996

• Jurors finished their first full day of deliberations Friday without reaching a verdict on criminal charges against Gov. Jim Guy Tucker and President Clinton's former Whitewater partners. "Long day," one female juror said as she and 11 other panel members filed out of the courtroom after U.S. District Judge George Howard Jr. dismissed them for the weekend. The jurors will return Monday morning to resume deliberations in the federal case against Tucker and James McDougal and McDougal's former wife, Susan. Tucker and the McDougals did not remain in the courthouse Friday waiting for a verdict.

10 years ago

May 18, 2011

• The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Tuesday unanimously accepted Tuesday an audit that found "two significant deficiencies" at the state's largest airport, after spending much of a nearly three-hour meeting discussing it. "This is as thorough an audit that I've been a party to in my five years on the commission," commission Chairman Virgil Miller said, noting that most discussions of annual audits take little more than five minutes. "It was very necessary; it was a great discussion."