Man threatens worker, is jailed

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after officers said he cursed out a 911 dispatcher and threatened a restaurant employee Sunday morning near the Arkansas 10 and Ferndale Cutoff Road intersection, according an arrest report.

Logan Taylor, 27, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. on charges of fleeing on foot, first degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and second degree battering (law enforcement).

Taylor threatened a King One Stop employee. When police arrived on scene, they told Taylor to take his hands out of his pockets. Taylor responded, “Don’t get near me or I will hit you,” according to the arrest report.

He then fled south on Ferndale Cutoff Road before stopping in a yard, taking an aggressive stance, according to the report, and saying, “I will kill you.” A deputy ordered the suspect to the ground or he would be shot with a Taser. Taylor was then Tased and arrested. However, he pulled from the deputy trying to get him into the patrol car, causing injury the deputy’s right hand. The deputy went to the emergency room for treatment, according to the report.

Taylor fled again and was tackled to the ground by another deputy, who then walked him back to the police car.

Taylor was being held at the Pulaski County jail on $10,000 bond.

MORE CONTENT

Interactive map of LR crime

arkansasonline.

com/lrcrime/