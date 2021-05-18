Balkan border issue causes summit rift

BRDO, Slovenia -- Serbia and Kosovo clashed Monday at a summit of Western Balkan nations over state border changes, a thorny issue in a region that is still recuperating from bloody civil wars in the 1990s.

The annual gathering in Slovenia of the presidents of two EU-member states, Slovenia and Croatia, with leaders of six Balkan nations that formally seek membership in the bloc was to adopt a resolution that calls for unchangeability of the existing borders in the region.

However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic rejected wording in the resolution because it would indirectly mean that Serbia recognizes the borders of its former breakaway province of Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008.

He has proposed that only the borders recognized by the United Nations be declared as fixed. Kosovo, which is not a UN member, has been recognized by the United States and most of the West, while Serbia and its allies Russia and China refuse to do that.

Kosovo "would like to interpret the borders as it wishes, or like a part of the world has already done," Vucic told reporters after the meeting in the Slovenian resort of Brdo.

In her speech at the summit, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said she wants to be "loud and clear: The Republic of Kosovo as a sovereign and independent country is a permanent project."

Pope appoints new bishop of Hong Kong

ROME -- Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position that has been vacant for two years.

Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was educated in the U.S. and Ireland before professing his final vows in 2007. He headed two Jesuit-run schools while also teaching at the University of Hong Kong before being made provincial of the Jesuits in the China region in 2018.

He replaces the late Bishop Michael Yeong Ming-cheung, who died in 2019.

The nomination comes at a sensitive time for Holy See-China relations after the 2018 landmark agreement over bishop nominations on the Chinese mainland. Critics have said the Vatican sold out the underground Chinese church by signing the agreement, which allows the Chinese government a say in naming bishops.

Francis has refrained from commenting on the political tensions in Hong Kong.

One of Francis' most vocal critics is the emeritus bishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, who retired in 2009. He has criticized the Vatican's deal with Beijing.

German party aims to boost train usage

BERLIN -- Germany's environmentalist Greens party wants to boost rail travel at the expense of domestic flights to help the country achieve its goal of sharply reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Greens' candidate for chancellorship in this year's national election, Annalena Baerbock, said Monday that her party would reduce government subsidies for air travel, specifically tax exemptions on kerosene fuel, to create a level playing field for rail companies.

The plans drew criticism from her conservative rival, Armin Laschet, who accused her of "populist demands."

Baerbock, whose party is leading in recent polls ahead of the country's Sept. 26 election, said she isn't seeking an outright ban and that "everyone will continue to be able to fly on holiday." Still, she said public money should no longer support rock-bottom airline ticket prices.

Train travel could be encouraged by increasing the frequency of long-distance rail connections and expanding night train services, she said.

Baerbock praised the French government's decision last year to order Air France to drop all domestic flights on routes that could be traveled by train in less than 2½ hours as a condition for a multibillion-euro bailout during the pandemic.

New political party forms in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- A politician who once ran as a presidential challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formed a new political party on Monday, months after he broke away from Turkey's main opposition party.

Muharrem Ince, 56, formally applied to the Interior Ministry to establish the Memleket Partisi, or Homeland Party, and was immediately chosen as its chairman.

In February, he left the main opposition Republican People's Party citing policy differences. Four other legislators also left to join Ince's new party.

Ince ran as the Republican People's Party's candidate against Erdogan in Turkey's 2018 presidential election, getting 31% of the votes behind Erdogan's 53% support.

He had become a vocal critic of Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and made unsuccessful bids to replace him as party chairman.

Ince has ruled out any possibility of his movement backing a nationalist political alliance that is led by Erdogan's ruling party. The Republican People's Party is part of a rival alliance with the center-right Good Party and other parties.

