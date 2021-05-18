Prairie Grove man held on $1 million bond in police shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nickolas Colbert, accused of shooting Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks on May 4, is being held on a $1 million bond in the Washington County Detention Center.

Colbert, 42, of 313 W. Thurman St. in Prairie Grove, was booked into the jail on Friday. He is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, three counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, four counts of aggravated assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, four counts of terroristic threatening and domestic battering. His arraignment is set for June 16.

Franks was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where he had multiple surgeries, including the partial amputation of his left leg, according to the Prairie Grove Police Department. After eight days in the hospital he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Colbert was arrested at Washington Regional Medical Center where he was being treated after being shot by police during the incident, according to a preliminary arrest report filed with the county prosecutor's office.

Barbara Lockman called 911 about 8:30 p.m. May 4 to report her daughter, Stacy Colbert, and her son-in-law, Nickolas Colbert, were arguing at the house on Thurman Street, according to the report. Lockman told police her daughter was hiding in a bathroom after Nickolas Colbert punched a TV. Lockman told police he owned guns and knives.

When Franks and three other officers arrived, Stacy Colbert was crying and said her husband was drunk, according to the report. She told the officers they could come in after she put the dogs up. She said her husband was in a bedroom next to the front door.

Franks went into the house, officer Andrew Gibson stayed at the front door and two Farmington officers were on the front porch. Franks ordered Nickolas Colbert to open the door to the bedroom or he was going to come in. Nickolas Colbert responded by saying "No you're not," according to the report. Franks repeated the order.

Franks kicked open the bedroom door and Nickolas Colbert fired multiple shots at him, from two guns, according to the report. Franks was hit in both legs.

Gibson returned fire and pulled Franks out of the house. Gibson applied two tourniquets to Franks' legs and helped get him to an ambulance.

Lockman was in a bathroom, Stacy Colbert was in the living room, and her son Joseph Colbert was in an upstairs bedroom. The three were all told to leave the house. A crisis negotiation team arrived and Nickolas Colbert eventually left the house. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Stacy Colbert told police she bought her husband a bottle of whiskey because he had an abscessed tooth, according to the report. She said he got drunk and mad at her for talking on the phone. She said her husband ripped her headphones off her head, threw a trash can at her and punched the TV. She said he slammed the bedroom door on her arm as she walked out of the room.

Stacy Colbert told investigators the couple had a history of domestic violence but she was afraid to call police. She said he told her several times if she called the police he would "shoot the cops and make them shoot him," according to the report.

She said she could hear her husband loading guns in the bedroom before police arrived. Joseph Colbert told police he heard his father saying he would shoot the cops and make them shoot him.

Police found several weapons, including a 17-inch sawed off shotgun, and ammunition, in the house.