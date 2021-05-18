Rhino at Little Rock Zoo expecting a calf

An eastern black rhinoceros at the Little Rock Zoo is pregnant, the zoo announced Monday.

The pregnancy is the second for 15-year-old rhino Andazi, and the first for the father Johari, a 26-year-old rhino, according to a news release.

The calf is expected to arrive sometime in November of this year, the release states.

The species is labeled critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and the birth comes as a recommendation from the American Species Survival Plan, the zoo said.

Andazi came to Little Rock from Zoo Atlanta in 2010 and Johari has been a member of the zoo since he was 3 years old, the release states.

The eastern black rhino is one of the smaller species of rhino, with Johari weighing 2,756 pounds and Andazi at 2,736 pounds, the zoo said. Typically a calf will be born weighing between 50 and 100 pounds, the zoo added.