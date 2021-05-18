Softball Hawks fight their way to state final

PEA RIDGE -- Josh Reynolds' Lady Blackhawk softball team added another page of history to a record-breaking year as they battled their way to the 4A State Championship Finals in Benton this week.

After finishing second in the prior week's Regional Competition, the Lady Hawks got past the Camden Fairview Cardinals in the first round 3-0, then completely crushed the East Regional Champion Stuttgart Ricebirds 10-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the State Tournament semifinal for the first time in school history. That set up a semifinal match with conference rival Farmington who the Hawks beat with a run in their last at bats to prevail 5-4 to punch their ticket to the state final.

The semifinal game against the Cardinals started well for the Hawks a they drew first blood, scoring a run in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. That lead held up until the Hawks expanded it with a two-run third inning to take a 3-0 advantage. Farmington finally dented the plate with a run in the fourth inning, but the Hawks got it right back with a run in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.

Farmington tightened it up a bit with a run in the sixth inning, and with their backs against the wall, they scored twice in the seventh and final inning to knot the score at 4-all. That set the stage for the Hawks to come up with a run in the bottom of the seventh, breaking the tie and earning the right to play for a state championship this Friday.

In the Cards game, senior Lady Blackhawk Aidan Dayberry led the way offensively with three hits, along with junior Dallice White who also had three. Senior Blakelee Winn had two hits and a stolen base, with junior Nalea Holliday and senior Sierra Huffman having a hit each.

The Stuttgart game went surprisingly well, with the Hawks scoring a run on their first at bat, then scoring three more in the second inning, then blowing the Ricebirds out in the third inning with a six-run explosion. The game was called after five innings, utilizing the Mercy Rule.

Winn held the hot bat against the Ricebirds with three hits with senior Ravin Cawthon and White racking up two hits, while seniors Emily Beck and Alevia Reyna each collected a single.

The Blackhawks will be rematched against the Morrilton Devil Dogs, the team that bested them in the regional finals the week before the state playoffs. Morrilton handled their first two regional opponents convincingly, crushing Harrison 9-1 in the opener then edging Farmington 3-2 in the semis before beating the Hawks 8-2 in the championship final.

Both teams will be well rested for the evening contest Friday.

Win or lose, the Hawks will come back with a state trophy, either first or second.

It will be the fifth state championship trophy taken home this year.

The boys won both the cross country state title this school year in addition to the state track championship they won recently. The girls' program took home a second place trophy at the State cross country championship last fall and then proceeded to capture their third consecutive track state championship. The softball trophy will give the Hawks five state trophies for this school term.