State fires inspector over I-40 bridge crack

A veteran Arkansas Department of Transportation employee whose team missed a potentially catastrophic fracture in a critical beam on the Interstate 40 Mississippi River bridge at Memphis during inspections in 2019 and 2020 has been fired, the agency's top official said Monday.

The announcement came during a news briefing following the closing last week of the bridge after the crack was discovered by a contracted inspection team. A contractor is expected to be hired as soon as today to repair the bridge and allow highway officials to develop a time line to reopen the bridge to traffic.

The unidentified employee, who has worked at the department for approximately 15 years, was placed on leave Friday after a review last week of drone video from May 2019 confirmed the existence of the crack before the bridge superstructure and substructure inspections were conducted in September 2019 and September 2020.

He was fired on Monday morning after an investigation that lasted throughout the weekend, said Lorie Tudor, the department director. The preliminary results of the investigation, which is continuing, have been referred to federal authorities for potential criminal charges, she said.

"From our investigation, we have determined that the same employee who conducted the inspection in both 2019 and 2020 failed to carry out his responsibilities correctly," Tudor said at the briefing. "This is unacceptable and this employee has been terminated as of this morning."

The failure to find the crack in those inspections also pointed to a broader problem in agency processes, which Tudor said will be rectified through increased redundancies in inspections, she said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmbeDO53TK8]

"Our investigation not only revealed the negligence of an employee, it also revealed a process failure that is the responsibility of ARDOT," Tudor said. "We should have discovered this crack in the beam."

The developments came the same day as the Tennessee Department of Transportation hired Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, one of the nation's biggest contractors, to make the repairs to the bridge. Agency engineers will consult with Kiewit to develop a time line that will give motorists and truckers who regularly use the bridge an idea of whether it will be weeks or months before the bridge re-opens.

A subsidiary of Kiewet, Kiewet Infrastructure South of Fort Worth, is handling the Cantrell Road-I-430 construction in Little Rock.

The contractor will repair the bridge in two phases, said Rex Vines, the Arkansas Transportation Department's deputy director and chief engineer.

Kiewit will initially stabilize the bridge with metal plates that already are being fabricated by the Stupp Bridge Co. of Bowling Green, Ky., that will allow Kiewit and inspectors to safely work on the bridge. The 11,000 pounds of steel plating is expected to be complete by Wednesday, according to Tennessee transportation officials.

The initial repairs won't be enough to allow traffic to resume traveling on the bridge, but Tudor said department officials realize how pressing an issue it is for the traveling public as well as commerce.

The 3.3-mile long bridge, which opened in 1973 and is also called the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, carries traffic between West Memphis and Memphis. The traffic volume on the bridge ranges from about 41,000 vehicles daily, according to Arkansas, and up to 60,000, according to Tennessee.

Much of it is long-haul trucks carrying freight on I-40 and I-30 between Memphis and Dallas.

"It is extremely important for our economy ... to get this bridge back open," Tudor said.

The river under the bridge was re-opened to barge traffic on Friday morning.

The second phase of repairs will use high-strength steel rods to span the fracture and restore the strength, Vines said. At that point, the fractured portion will be removed and replaced, he said.

The phased approach is a product of a structural design team composed of bridge engineers from the Arkansas and Tennessee transportation agencies; the Federal Highway Administration; HNTB, a global engineering and design firm based in Kansas City; and Michael Baker International, whose team discovered the crack on May 11.

The design was provided to multiple contractors in a request for qualifications that Vines said was supposed "to include their expertise and availability to mobilize quickly."

The qualifications were due Monday morning, he said.

The team continues to refine the final design, Vines said.

Tudor also used Monday's briefing to underscore that the Michael Baker International inspection team was "in no way responsible" for allowing the beam fracture to go undetected.

The firm was hired to inspect the arches and cables on the two 900-foot spans near the Memphis side of the river, she said.

"They were not inspecting the tie girder that was damaged," Tudor said. "It was by happenstance that they noticed the fracture and reported to ARDOT and subsequently shut down the bridge."

In the May 2019 drone video footage, about 5.5 hours of footage, the crack was visible for less than a second, she said.

The crack appears to have grown in the two years that elapsed since May 2019, Tudor said. She expressed uncertainty about whether her agency would have been able to do anything other than shut the bridge down had the crack been discovered in the earlier inspections.

The fault for missing the break in the beam lies with the department and its personnel, who are responsible for inspecting the more than 13,000 bridges on state highways, county roads and city streets at least once every two years, according to Tudor, who also suggested that the fired employee won't be the only one disciplined.

The team is supposed to personally go over "every inch" of the bridge substructure and superstructure.

"Our investigation not only revealed the negligence of an employee, it also revealed a process failure that is the responsibility of ARDOT," she said. "We should have discovered this crack in the beam in 2019 and we are taking steps to hold those responsible for not doing their jobs accountable, but more importantly to correct the flaws in our process."

The Federal Highway Administration will conduct a comprehensive review of the department's bridge inspection program, which is supposed to adhere to federal standards and in some cases exceed them, Tudor said.

Tudor also said that in addition to revamping its procedures, the department also will re-inspect all other bridges the fired employee was responsible for inspecting in the past year, focusing on bridges like the I-40 bridge that the department requires to be inspected annually.

Not all of the traffic that once drove over the I-40 bridge has gone to the Interstate 55 bridge, which also crosses the Mississippi between West Memphis and Memphis and also carried about the same volume of traffic that the I-40 bridge did before it was closed.

Vines said the department has seen evidence that other bridges both north and south of I-40 have seen increases in traffic, including the U.S. 49 bridge at Helena-West Helena, the Interstate 20 bridge, which crosses the Mississippi at Vicksburg, Miss., and the Interstate 155 crossing at Caruthersville, Mo.

Mayor Kevin Smith of Helena-West Helena said he estimates his community has seen a 30% to 40% increase in truck traffic since the I-40 bridge closed.

That has created problems for truckers needing to park because they have reached their service hours because the alternative route is a longer trip for many of the drivers, he said. Federal requirements mandate that truck drivers are limited to only 14 hours on duty in a 24-hour period, with only 11 hours being spent behind the wheel. They have to be off duty for 10 consecutive hours.

Helena-West Helena has only one truck stop, the mayor said.

"It's highlighted the need for more truck stops," Smith said. "Traffic has definitely picked up."

He also frets whether the two-lane bridge, which opened in 1961, can handle the added traffic.

"It makes me worry about our bridge," Smith said. "I'm starting to wonder if this guy that was fired was also inspecting our bridge."

The Arkansas Highway Commission approved a study the mayor had sought to determine whether it is feasible to replace the bridge, which is prone to barge strikes, with a four-lane bridge and make other road improvements in the region that Smith said could help alleviate traffic on I-40.

"This issue brings more attention to it," Smith said. "That's a good thing."

But daily traffic remains heavy on the I-55 bridge well into the evening, especially eastbound. At the request of Arkansas transportation officials, the Tennessee Transportation Department will conduct an inspection of the I-55 bridge today or Wednesday "to give confidence to the public that it has been done correctly," Tudor said.

Arkansas and Tennessee transportation officials manage both bridges under a joint agreement in which the Arkansas side inspects the bridges while Tennessee provides the maintenance. The costs are split evenly between the two agencies.

The inspection will be conducted with a drone and won't affect traffic, Vines said.