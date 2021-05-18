STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Goldwire returns as UA assistant | Arkansas Tech men lead at NCAA D-II nationals | ATU, HSU in GAC title game

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Goldwire returns as UA assistant

Lacey Goldwire is returning to the University of Arkansas as an assistant coach on Mike Neighbors’ staff.

She was an assistant coach from 2017-19 but left to be an assistant at the University of Tennessee. Goldwire returns to Fayetteville after two seasons in Knoxville.

Goldwire’s role on the staff will be similar to what it was in the past, Neighbors said.

“Lacey will continue to do exactly what she did for us in the past, really impact recruiting, will impact on the court,” Neighbors said. “Her fingerprints are already all over everything we’ve done — the roster she was able to help us assemble and the community support we were able to rally. “She will be heavily involved in all aspects of the program.” It’s her ninth season full-time and 13th overall in coaching, which also included stops at Oklahoma State, Morehead State and Iowa. The Oklahoma City native played at East Central (Okla.) University and ranks as the fifth leading scorer in school history with 1,340 points.

Goldwire replaces Chantel Osahor, who took a position on the University of Oklahoma staff. Osahor played for Neighbors at the University of Washington and spent the past two seasons on his staff.

Neighbors said Osahor got the opportunity to enjoy an expanded role at OU under new coach Jennie Baranczyk. Osahor was a graduate assistant for her at Drake.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech men lead at NCAA D-II nationals

The Arkansas Tech University men’s golf team holds a five-shot lead after the first round Monday of the NCAA Division II men’s golf national championship in Palm Beach Garden, Fla.

The Wonder Boys shot a 7-over 295 and are ahead of Georgia Southwestern (299), Texas A&M-Commerce and Washburn (both schools at 300). Santiago De La Fuente shot a first-round 71 to lead the Wonder Boys and is tied for first on the individual leaderboard.

Austin Gean and Francois Jacobs are both tied for ninth with a 74. Andre Jacobs shot a 76 and is tied for 27th, while Henry Frizzell is tied for 45th

(79).

BASEBALL

ATU, HSU in GAC title game

Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State University will meet in the Great American Conference championship game today after they won in the semifinals Monday.

The Wonder Boys defeated the University of Arkansas at Monticello (22-18) 4-3, while the Reddies routed Oklahoma Baptist 16-1 at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia.

Today’s championship between Arkansas Tech (28-14) and Henderson State (25-17) is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Garrett Crews’ home run in the seventh inning gave the Wonder Boys a 4-3 lead over the Boll Weevils.

Josh Detwiler also homered for Arkansas Tech.

Henderson State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning and didn’t trail the remainder of Monday’s game. The Reddies added three runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings, and had four runs in the seventh inning. Danny Mitchell Jr., led the Reddies with five RBI, including a three-run single, and finished with three hits.

Greyson Stevens also had three hits for Henderson State and drove in three runs.

HIGH SCHOOL SPRING SPORTS

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps spring sports teams (baseball, softball, soccer). Season statistics and grade classification should be included with the nominations. Those recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.