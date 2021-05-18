Troopers: Heber Springs man, 91, dies after sports car strikes golf cart

A 91-year-old Heber Springs man died after his golf cart was hit by a sports car in rural Cleburne County on Monday evening, troopers said.

The wreck happened just before 5:25 p.m., as Roscoe Crafton attempted to make a U-turn in the golf cart in a ditch along Arkansas 110, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The golf cart entered the eastbound lane of traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, the report states.

Crafton was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs, where he later died, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and wet.

At least 223 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.