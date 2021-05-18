UALR eighth, ASU ninth in their fields

Anton Albers and Magnus Lomholt paced the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's golf team over 36 holes at the NCAA Stillwater (Okla.) Regional on Monday, leaving the Trojans in eighth place through two rounds.

Albers opened with a first-round 68 at Karsten Creek Golf Club, leaving him tied with Sam Houston State's Will Holcomb for second-place. With rain expected in Stillwater today, the second round was moved to Monday afternoon, and while Albers faded to a tie for 15th place, Lomholt sprung forward with a second-round 69 to finish the day in 13th.

The duo guided a team effort that saw the Trojans shoot 9 over across the two rounds and has UALR six shots off a qualifying place ahead of programs including Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State University shot 9 over as a team at the Noblesville (Ind.) Regional and closed the first day at Sagamore Golf Club in ninth place in the 13-team field, led by Sun Belt Golfer of the Year Justin Sale's 71.

The top five teams and the top individual from a non-qualifying team will advance to the NCAA Men's Golf Championship from May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Four bogeys sent Albers down the leaderboard during a 4-over second round, while Lomholt built on a first-round 69 with birdies on the 16th and 18th holes to close out his second 18 holes of the day. Logan Pate shot 2 under on the front nine in his second round, but fell to a tie for 30th with a double bogey on the 13th hole and a bogey on the 17th. Marcel Rauch finished the day 8 over and tied for 54th place, ahead of teammate Nicolas Horder at 15 over.

In Indiana, Sale shot 2 under on the front nine and mixed four back-nine birdies with a triple bogey on the 13th hole and a bogey on the 17th to finish 1 under and tied for 11th-place with five others. Fellow Red Wolf Adam Thorp went 4 under on Sagamore's par-5s, and he finished tied for 26th with a 73. Luka Naglic's 76 came after a 4-over back nine, and teammate Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 58th following a first-round 77.

Connor Wilson recorded six bogeys and a trio of doubles on his way to an 80, last among the Red Wolves and tied for 71st in the field.

ASU enters today's second round seven strokes off championship qualifying place.