Unanimous jury requirement not retroactive, justices rule

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried.

The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the conservative majority that the court's "well-settled retroactivity doctrine" led to the conclusion that the decision doesn't apply retroactively. The decision "tracks the Court's many longstanding precedents on retroactivity," he wrote.

In a dissent joined by her two liberal colleagues, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that as a result of the ruling, "For the first time in many decades, ... those convicted under rules found not to produce fair and reliable verdicts will be left without recourse in federal courts."

During arguments in the case in December, which were held by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic, the justices were told that ruling in favor of the prisoners could mean retrials for 1,000 to 1,600 people in Louisiana alone. States and the Trump administration had urged the court not to give more prisoners the benefit of the ruling, saying doing so would be "massively disruptive" in both Louisiana and Oregon and might mean "the release of violent offenders who cannot practically be retried."

As a result of the high court's 2020 ruling, juries everywhere must vote unanimously to convict. But that decision affected only future cases and cases in which the defendants were still appealing their convictions when the high court ruled.

The question the high court was answering in the current case was whether the decision should be made retroactive to cases that were final before the ruling.

The case the justices ruled in involves Louisiana prisoner Thedrick Edwards. A jury convicted Edwards of rape and multiple counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Jurors were divided 10-2 on most of the robbery charges and 11-1 on the remaining charges. Edwards, who had confessed to police, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Edwards, who is Black, has argued among other things that prosecutors intentionally kept Black jurors off the case. The lone Black juror on the case voted to acquit him.

The case is Edwards v. Vannoy.

In a separate ruling, justices said Monday that police do not have a broad authority to enter a home to check on someone who may be suicidal and then search and seize evidence that may be used against the person.

In a 9-0 decision, the justices rejected what some courts have called a "community caretaking" rule that may authorize police to enter a home even if they have no evidence of a crime or an emergency.

The case before the court began when the wife of a Rhode Island man called police because she was worried about her husband. They had argued the night before, and he possessed a handgun.

Officers found the man, Edward Caniglia, sitting on his front porch. He denied that he was suicidal, but the officers called an ambulance and insisted he go to a hospital for an evaluation. He agreed, but told them they may not enter his home and take his guns.

After he left, they did just that and confiscated two handguns.

The homeowner sued, alleging a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which forbids "unreasonable searches and seizures," and usually requires officers to have a search warrant before going into residence without the owner's permission. But the 1st Circuit Court in Boston rejected his claim and said the police were acting to protect the safety and welfare of the homeowner.

The Supreme Court took up his appeal and overturned the lower court's ruling in a short opinion in Caniglia vs. Strom.

"The 1st Circuit's community caretaking rule goes beyond anything this court has recognized" under the Fourth Amendment, said Justice Clarence Thomas.

The police "lacked a warrant or consent" to enter the home, and they were not "reacting to a crime." Nor was there an emergency that required officers to enter immediately, he added.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko and Andrew Selsky of The Associated Press; and by David G. Savage of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).