Work set to affect I-430 traffic in Little Rock

Work on a project to widen Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require reducing traffic to one lane in both directions on Interstate 430 in the overnight hours this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. through Friday, weather permitting. The work was scheduled to begin Monday night.

The exact lanes closed will change as the work progresses. Only one direction, either north or south, will be affected at a time, the department said. The lane closings will allow the contractor to remove safety platforms and overhangs from the newly constructed Cantrell Road overpass.