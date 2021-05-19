A common thread: UA coaches cheer on peers via texts

FAYETTEVILLE -- The head coaching fraternity at the University of Arkansas has turned into a family affair.

The Razorbacks coaches have been winning in record numbers with eight SEC championships during the 2020-21 academic year, and their celebrations have become a community project that has tied them tighter.

The vehicle -- a text thread for head coaches initiated by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek -- is newfangled, but the sentiments expressed are as old as time. A tight-knit family celebrates each other's successes, offers support in times of need and fuels winning.

The thread began as Yurachek's way of communicating key pieces of information to every head coach on campus in the quickest possible way. It has morphed into a portable, hand-held party and support group.

Softball Coach Courtney Deifel's Razorbacks clinched their first SEC regular-season championship two weeks ago. When she got to her phone that evening in Baton Rouge, the text count was staggering.

"I had hundreds of text messages," Deifel said. "Within my head coaches' thread, I mean every coach was on there just raving about the softball team.

"We won and our whole thread was 'Woo pigging' and 'Hog Yeah' and 'So awesome.' "

Football Coach Sam Pittman, who referenced the softball team's joyful attitude during a talk at the One Razorback Roadshow in Harrison on Monday night, sent his congratulations. Baseball Coach Dave Van Horn, whose No. 1 team had just won a road series at LSU, texted his support.

"Everybody across the board," Deifel said. "It's just so cool because we're all in it together. One team's success is everybody's success. Again I'll say it, I've never been a part of an athletic department like this."

Said women's golf Coach Shauna Taylor, "I've been here a long time. I'm 19 years in, and I can say that this comes from great leadership out of Hunter down to us as coaches. We have a head coaches' thread. It's amazing how much we text. I've never had that in my time here. How we share and we cheer for each other, send congrats."

Men's golf Coach Brad McMakin said Yurachek's "Win as one Razorback" theme is legitimate.

"The buzz around the campus is incredible," McMakin said. "I mean, you walk around and you've got a No. 1 ranked team, you've got a seventh-ranked team. You've got a basketball team that made the Elite Eight. We got to the [SEC] final. Shauna's got an excellent team.

"I mean, I was talking to the guys at one time when we were ranked 21st in the country, I said, 'Guys, we might be one of the worst teams on campus. We've got to step it up.' It's just the buzz. Winning breeds winning. Within our university right now, all the athletes are walking around with a great vibe."

Deifel said Pittman is an avid supporter of the softball team.

"I'm going to be really honest, there's times when you're in other departments where you could walk up and the football coach not even know who I am or that I coach softball," she said. "And not only do we know each other really, really well, but Sam's is frequently the first text that I get. And Dave Van Horn is right behind him."

Women's track and field Coach Lance Harter, the dean of Arkansas coaches in his 31st year, got the congratulatory treatment Saturday, as did men's track and field Coach Chris Bucknam after their teams swept the SEC championships in College Station, Texas.

"It's just kind of automatic," Harter said. "I always like to thank each and every one of them individually, but I didn't have enough time on the plane to get that done before we took off."

There was no coaches' thread prior to Yurachek's arrival.

"It's definitely new," Harter said. "I think Hunter is kind of the mastermind behind a lot of this. I think it really started as a form of communication. As coaches we kind of took it over to communicate with each other."

Yurachek talked about the thread Monday in Harrison.

"I don't know who really first started it, but somewhere along the line they just started congratulating each other when they had big wins," he said. "That happened over the weekend as soon as the SEC track and field championships are over, my phone's dinging and it's that head coaches' thread congratulating Buck and Lance on their championships.

"It started again [Sunday] after we won that baseball series. The coaches are just a phenomenal group. They support each other. I think they value each other's success because the more success we have across the board, the easier it is for them to recruit student-athletes to the University of Arkansas.

"I think they truly care about each other and are cheering for each other. I'm not saying this is the only place this happens. But it's the first place I've been that coaches really genuinely care for each other and the success of each other's programs and are not at all jealous or envious of the success."

Said Pittman, "I think it's awesome. It builds camaraderie amongst us. And Hunter's good at that as well. I love the Arkansas football staff thread as well. A lot of times it's serious on there, and a lot of times it's fun. We get a recruit, you should see the thread. It's kind of fun.

"I think genuinely all the coaches at Arkansas are happy for the other ones, and we've just got to step our game up because everybody else is kicking butt, you know."

The Razorbacks have pulled down eight SEC championships this academic year with one more possibility remaining. Van Horn's baseball team will take a one-game lead in the SEC into its three-game series with Florida starting Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Both track programs have pulled off triple crowns in cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field to account for six of the titles. Coach Colby Hale's soccer team claimed the SEC title last fall with a 7-1 record. The softball team shared the SEC regular-season crown with Florida with matching 19-5 records. Both softball and soccer earned No. 6 national seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

Yurachek gave a rundown of the success during his talk in Harrison, citing the women's track and field team's indoor national championship, the eight SEC titles and more statistics.

Among the 19 sports contested at Arkansas, 17 of them were ranked in the top 25 this season and 12 have been in the top 10. Eighteen of the sports will compete in the NCAA championships, with the lone exception being volleyball, which was among the first four teams left out of a contracted field of 48 due to covid-19. The NCAA volleyball championships normally have a 64-team bracket.

Arkansas football began climbing out of a three-year rut last season, but Pittman and his staff have not been reclusive.

"The head coach and his staff are very much involved with the total program, and that's not true across the nation," Harter said. "Sam just reflects that.

"It's like way back [early in the coronavirus pandemic] when they made the decision that things are financially going to get really, really tough and we're going to have to make some sacrifices here and there, and Sam led the charge ... 'Hey if we have to take a pay cut.' He was the first to volunteer and step forward, and I think it became contagious to everybody else.

"It's like, if the man's going to do this we're all going to do it. And it was unanimous. And I don't think there was a complaint from any of the head coaches. It's very much a united front."

Harter said he can't remember a more decorated season across the board for Razorback athletics.

"It's definitely the most productive year ever that I can remember and I've been here 31 years," he said. "Again, too many of us have a tendency to focus on, as a society as well, how's your football team? It doesn't stop with just one sport. There's 19 of us. The amount of success that we've been able to garner this year as Razorbacks is definitely an historical precedent."

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff writer Paul Boyd contributed to this article.