2 women dead after party-bus attack

OAKLAND, Calif. -- At least two shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding at least five others, authorities said.

The passengers were celebrating a woman's 21st birthday when the bus was attacked around 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported.

At least two shooters in another vehicle began firing at the bus, then followed it off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets, authorities said. About 70 rounds were fired at the party bus.

"Based on preliminary investigation, it does not appear this shooting was a random event," according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating along with Oakland police.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said one woman died on the bus and the other at a hospital.

At least five other women were wounded, and some were taken by ambulance to a hospital from an Oakland police station, where the bus driver went after the shooting. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Alabama session ends without gender bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama lawmakers ended their legislative session without voting on a measure to outlaw gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors.

The Senate-passed bill died on the final night of the legislative session after it was placed at the end of a debate agenda that lawmakers did not have time to finish before the session adjourned around midnight on Monday. The demise of the bill was a victory for advocacy groups and transgender youth and their parents, who held rallies outside the Alabama Statehouse to oppose the bill.

"This important victory is the result of trans people and their families mobilizing to defend this life-saving medical care in Alabama and around the country," said Chase Strangio, deputy director for trans justice with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill in March. Opponents say such measures interfere with medical decisions and target trans individuals for the sake of politics. Sponsors counter that they are trying to protect children from decisions that should wait until adulthood.

Alabama lawmakers did approve separate legislation banning transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed that bill into law last month.

U.S. urges colon-cancer screens at 45

Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier -- at age 45 instead of waiting until they're 50, according to guidelines released Tuesday.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said it's time for the change because colorectal cancer increasingly is appearing in younger adults.

Colorectal cancer is most common in older adults and the task force has long recommended that people ages 50 to 75 get screened. But the rate of new cases before age 50 has been rising since the early 2000s. So the new guidelines say adults at average risk of colorectal cancer should be screened from ages 45 to 75.

Colorectal cancer is one of the nation's leading cancer killers, claiming about 50,000 lives a year. Overall, cases and deaths have inched down in recent years, thanks in part to screening tests that can spot tumors early -- or even prevent them by removing precancerous growths.

The decision, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, means most insurance plans would have to cover the checks with no copay.

Evacuation over after Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa -- An evacuation order that was issued for part of a northwest Iowa town after a fiery weekend train derailment was lifted Monday night, authorities said.

The lifting of the order for part of Sibley allowed the 80 to 100 people who had to leave their homes after Sunday's derailment to return, City Administrator Glenn Anderson said.

The city was fortunate that no injuries were reported after the derailment, which caused minimal damage to private property in the area, Anderson said Tuesday. The town of about 3,000 people is located roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The fire that Anderson said was fueled by a cracked railcar carrying liquid asphalt was still smoldering Tuesday morning. While it was burning, the fire generated a thick plume of black smoke. Other cars in the train were carrying hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide, but the railroad said those hazardous materials didn't leak during the derailment.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said all 47 of the derailed cars had been cleared from the track by Tuesday morning.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports