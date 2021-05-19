Autos' future electric, Biden says

President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan Tuesday to visit the factory where Ford will produce the first electric version of its signature F-150 pickup as he continues to make the case for his infrastructure agenda.

Biden's remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn centered on the hundreds of billions of dollars for domestic manufacturing, electric vehicle deployment and research into emerging technologies like advanced batteries that are included in the first half of his two-part economic agenda.

"My name is Joe Biden," the president said at the start of his remarks, "and I'm a car guy."

In a state that helped deliver the White House to Biden last year, after going for former President Donald Trump in 2016, the president pitched the idea that a transition to electric vehicles can position the United States to beat out China in the global automotive market while creating high-paying union jobs. He did so flanked by trucks from the best-selling vehicle line in the country.

"The future of the auto industry is electric," Biden said. "There's no turning back."

"The American auto industry is at a crossroads, and the real question is whether we'll lead or fall behind in the race to the future," he said. "Or whether we'll build these vehicles and the batteries that go in them here in the United States or rely on other countries, or whether the jobs to build these vehicles and batteries are good-paying union jobs with benefits, jobs that will sustain and grow the middle class."

Upon arrival in Michigan, Biden huddled for several minutes with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat who has criticized Biden for siding too heavily with Israel in the ongoing conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.

During his tour of the Dearborn facilities Biden kept the focus on jobs, the car enthusiast marveling at new technology -- he even took a truck for a quick test drive -- while stressing the importance of his infrastructure plan.

Negotiations over a possible bipartisan economic package in Washington -- centered on new spending for roads, transit and broadband internet -- continued on Capitol Hill even as the president is away. A group of administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, was to meet with Republicans Tuesday, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters.

"Certainly, the president's trip to Michigan will be on the minds of people on our end," Psaki said.

The Republicans were expected to give the administration their updated counteroffer to Biden's infrastructure proposal. Their plan will be significantly smaller than Biden's and would not be paid for by raising taxes on corporations, as Biden has proposed.

The $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan, as Biden calls it, focuses heavily on physical infrastructure and federal spending meant to drive the transition to an economy that relies less on fossil fuels, in order to combat climate change. The plan includes tax incentives to purchase low-emission vehicles, an effort to convert one-fifth of the nation's school bus fleet to electric power, money to build 500,000 electric charging stations across the country and a wide range of other spending meant to encourage research, production and deployment of electric vehicles and their component parts.

The president also has to overcome a major hurdle before his electric vehicle, zero emission future becomes reality: the lack of stations where people can plug in and juice up their engines. To that end, Biden has proposed $174 billion for electric vehicles. That money includes rebates and incentives for consumer purchases, along with money to build 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

The White House says the U.S. has just a fraction, about one-third, of the electric vehicle market share that China has, and far fewer public charging points -- and needs to catch up before it can take the lead.

The arrival of an electric F-150 is an important milestone in the auto industry's transition to electric vehicles. So far, only Tesla has sold electric models in high volume, but Ford's F-series trucks make up the top-selling vehicle line in the United States. Ford typically sells about 900,000 F-series vehicles a year.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZE4_YXGBiI]

"We're not just electrifying fringe vehicles," the company's chairman, William C. Ford Jr., said. "The Mustang and the F-150 are the heart of what Ford is, so this is a signal about how serious we are about electrification. This really showcases where the industry can go and should go."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Tankersley and Neal E. Boudette of The New York Times and by Jonathan Lemire, Darlene Superville and Josh Boak of The Associated Press.