Bentonville board approves hiring for two new School District jobs

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday approved hiring two new district administrators.

The board voted 7-0 to hire Martin Reynolds as the fine arts director and Lisa Tyler as the special services executive director.

The board approved the two new positions March 16 for the 2021-22 school year.

Reynolds will be paid $117,000 and Tyler will receive $135,000 annually, said Leslee Wright, communications director.

The district grows by about 600 students annually, according to administrators.

The need for the positions has been recognized as the district continues to grow, Wright said.

"The services we offer to families with special education students are second to none. Those services, as you might imagine, are monitored closely by state and federal agencies and can also be cumbersome for families to navigate," Wright said. "This particular role will help oversee those processes so teachers and aides can focus on educating students with special needs," she said of Tyler's position.

Tyler comes to the district after working as the student and support services director with the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's Office of Learning Services in Little Rock, where she worked since 2018, Wright said.

The district serves about 7,000 students in grades 5-12 in visual and performing arts programs, according to administrators.

As the fine arts director, Reynolds will oversee the performance outcomes of the K-12 visual and performing arts programs, as well as serve as the liaison between the fine arts community and local, regional and state fine arts organizations, administrators said.

Reynolds has 30 years' experience working for universities and public school systems, Wright said. He most recently served as band and orchestra director at Southeastern University in Florida and band director at Southeast Missouri State University.

Both district positions are contracted, Wright said.

In other news, Janet Schwanhausser, finance executive director, shared information with the board on the upcoming refinancing of two school bonds.

The board approved an application to issue bonds for construction of the district's next four schools in January 2017, Schwanhausser said. Part of the financial plan included refinancing five series of bonds at the same time as issuing new debt to pay for the district's 13th elementary school in March 2021, according to supporting documents.

The board closed on three of the refinancings in July and November, resulting in savings of $15.1 million over the lives of the bond issues, Schwanhausser said. An additional $1.6 million in savings were secured when the board approved refinancing an another series that wasn't originally included in the financial plan developed in 2017, she said.

The district will save some $16.7 million in debt payments because of the initial refinancings, according to supporting documents.

The remaining two bond series included in the financial plan are now eligible for refinancing, Schwanhausser said.

Total savings to the district for the refinancings is anticipated to be about $2.4 million over the lives of the bond issues, according to the documents.

Sale of the bonds is scheduled for May 25, and the board will be asked to authorize the issuance of bonds and sign closing documents at its June 15 meeting, Schwanhausser said.

The district will close the refinancing of the bond issues June 29, she said.