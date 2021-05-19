Sections
Bicycle company Orbea relocating U.S. operations from North Little Rock to Boulder, Colo.

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 5:11 p.m.
FILE - Josh Poteete, owner of Spa City Cycles, fits an Orbea mountain bike for Jake Meredith, Northwoods Trail specialist. (The Sentinel-Record/Jami Smith)

After 15 years of operating in the North Little Rock area, the bicycle company Orbea, based in Spain, is moving its U.S. offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this month.

“We believe that Boulder’s incredible cycling culture and progressive landscape align perfectly with our goals as a brand and a company,” U.S. General Manager Nick Howe said in a statement. “Moving here puts us in the position to take our customer and dealer experience in the USA to the next level.

“Little Rock has been a wonderful home, and deciding to move certainly wasn’t easy,” Howe said. “But we saw the opportunity to be in a center for cycling, technology, and culture in the U.S. as something that we couldn’t pass up.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the location of operations.

