Board seats filled in Jacksonville district

Voters in Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District's Zone 4 on Tuesday elected Laura Walker over Theresa McClendon for an open seat on the district's School Board.

The complete but unofficial results were:

Walker206

McClendon22

Also elected Tuesday to the board for the 3,800-student district were Lauren Martin, who ran unopposed for the Zone 1 seat now held by Richard Moss, and Jim Moore, who ran uncontested for reelection to the Zone 3 seat that he has held since 2015.

Walker and McClendon faced off for the seat being vacated by LaConda Watson, who did not run for reelection.

Walker, 37, a Jacksonville native and co-owner and operator with her husband, Allen Walker, of the Get A Grip countertop resurfacing company, said in her campaign that she was running for the board because, as the mother of four young children, she had a vested interest in the district, and that district decisions have a direct impact on her family.

"I want to see our city grow, to continue to grow," Walker said. "So many people fought to create our district out of the Pulaski County Special School District. I want to see that what they fought for turns out to be the very best that it can be."

McClendon, 47, a mother and grandmother, was a 14-year special-education paraprofessional in Milwaukee before moving to Jacksonville almost two years ago.

She said reading and math achievement must be priorities in a district where the majority of students do not score at a "ready" or "exceeds" level on state-mandated exams. She also said the district must keep its commitments to the federal court to build new schools, two of which have been completed, two are underway and two more in the early planning stages.

Martin, 36, works at Double R Florist in Jacksonville. She and her husband, Jacksonville firefighter Justin Martin, have two children who attend the district's Bobby G. Lester Elementary School.

Martin has a degree in business marketing from the University of Central Arkansas. She is a member of the board for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and a city Parks and Recreation Department commissioner.

Moore, 74 is a 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran, retiring as a chief master sergeant.

He has college degrees in human resource management and in social psychology.

All school board terms are for four years and are unpaid.

The three winners in Tuesday's vote will join a board that will have an all-new top administrative team, effective July 1, and new-found autonomy to govern after a federal judge this month released the district from reporting to the court on district operations other than facility construction.

The board, with its newly elected members, will help to oversee the district's receipt of some $17 million in federal covid-19 relief money.

Also Tuesday, Jacksonville voters acted on the district's current 48.3 mill property tax rate with 231 in favor of it and 118 voting against it. The vote was symbolic at best as the district had proposed no change in the tax rate, and the rate would not change even if the majority opposed it.