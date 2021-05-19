COOKING FOR TWO: Celebrate spring with seasonal sheetpan menu

As the weather warms and the world continues to heal, our cooking lightens and our commitment to exercise deepens — in theory, at least. At the very least, sunshine and warm breezes can't help but brighten our attitude this time of year.

Sheet-pan dinners never get old; they continue to inspire and save time on cleanup. Many of these meals, however, have more oil than I prefer. Luckily, steam can be as moisture-enhancing as oil and fat.

In the fish and vegetable sheet-pan recipe that follows, I steam seasoned zucchini and shallots in the microwave — no added fat required — before roasting with haddock and tomatoes. The fish only needs a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for flavor and moisture. The dish yields a hearty portion of vegetables and protein with plenty of nutrition and a super-modest calorie count.

Other fish options include cod, rockfish, halibut and salmon. Look for small filets about 1 inch thick. Steamed asparagus would make a great side dish.

Haddock With Fresh Herbs and Paper-Thin Veggies

3 small zucchini (about 6 ounces each), ends trimmed, sliced into 1/8-inch thick rounds

Salt and ground black pepper

Crushed red pepper flakes

3 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced

½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

2 medium-size shallots, very thinly sliced

2 small round or plum tomatoes, ends trimmed, very thinly sliced

2 fresh (or thawed frozen) haddock filets, each about 4 ounces and 1 inch thick

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil

2 or 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, chives, dill or a combination, for garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees on convection or 425 degrees on conventional setting. Coat a medium-size baking sheet generously with nonstick spray or brush lightly with olive oil.

Put sliced zucchini into a large microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Add ½ teaspoon salt, several grinds of black pepper and a couple of pinches of crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to distribute the seasonings evenly.

Cover with a glass lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on 100%, stirring 2 times, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Add 3 cloves thinly sliced garlic, ½ teaspoon dried basil and ½ teaspoon dried oregano. Microwave 30 seconds. Let stand covered.

Put 2 thinly sliced shallots and 1 tablespoon water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain well and add to the zucchini.

Spread zucchini and shallot mixture on a baking sheet in a thin layer. Top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle fish on both sides with salt and pepper and place in the center of the vegetables. Drizzle each piece of fish with 1 teaspoon of oil.

Bake until the fish almost flakes easily, about 6 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve immediately.

Makes 2 servings.