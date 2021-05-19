Commission to meet for tour, lunch

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is meeting today at Humphrey.

At 9 a.m., commissioners will meet at Five Oaks Lodge and discuss current infrastructure needs regarding greentree reservoirs on the Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area, according to a news release.

At 9:30 a.m. they will arrive at the Upper Vallier Access to Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area for an on-site tour of forest health. At noon they were to return to Five Oaks Lodge for lunch.

Community blood drive set Thursday

The Pine Bluff Community Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center banquet hall. Blood donations go toward supporting Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to a flyer from the Arkansas Blood Institute. Donors receive T-shirts while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, to make an appointment or for details visit arkbi.org or call (877) 340-8777.

New business to host ribbon-cutting

Child Care Aware WCA, 1301 Ridgway Road, Suite 1A, will host an open house 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June

The ribbon-cutting will be at 11 a.m., according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Club announces tournaments

Gloves Not Guns is planning to host two qualifying tournaments at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Arkansas State Silver Gloves is set for June 4-5. Winners from that tournament will compete in the Region 6 Silver Gloves, set for July 24-26 in Pine Bluff. The region is made up of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, according to a spokesman. For details or to become a sponsor, contact Albert Brewer, club founder and director, at (870) 329-3875.

New UALR senator from Rison

Tyrese McGhee of Rison has been elected as senator for the 2021-22 academic year on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Student Government Association. UALR recently announced the newly elected members, according to a news release.

Museum plans Memorial Day event

At 10 a.m. May 31, the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will hold a ceremony in honor of local veterans who have served in the military. The Pine Bluff Community Band will play, and the names of those killed or missing in action will be read aloud, and the sacrifice of Gold Star Families will be acknowledged. Refreshments will be served.