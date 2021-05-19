Courthouse suicide under investigation

FARGO, N.D. — A man who killed himself inside a federal courthouse in North Dakota after he was convicted for brandishing a weapon at a minor faced a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum term of life, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Jurors had just departed the Fargo courtroom on Monday when Jeffrey Sahl Ferris, 55, of Belcourt, N.D., slashed his throat with what an FBI spokesman called “an easily concealable instrument” and died after U.S. marshals and other court personnel attempted lifesaving measures. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said his agency will investigate whether any federal criminal laws were broken in the incident. The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for security of the courthouse.

“Officials there will review their security procedures to ensure the safety of the courthouse family and those visiting the facility,” Smith said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase of North Dakota declined to comment, other than to say that five employees from his office were in the courtroom at the time and “none of them were physically hurt.” Ferris was convicted of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and the most serious charge, use of a firearm in relation to a felony crime of violence.

Ferris’ attorney, Ward Johnson III, did not respond to email inquiries from The Associated Press.

Ferris was arrested for an incident in April 2020 on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, in northern North Dakota near the Canadian border.

Ferris told investigators he believed several children were vandalizing property on the reservation and began chasing them with his Jeep. Investigators said after one of the children crashed his dirt bike into a fence, Ferris got out of his vehicle and brandished a firearm. Ferris told the boy to stay on the ground, said he was going to call the police and that he “got one,” documents said.

Ferris denied pointing the gun at anyone, the affidavit stated.