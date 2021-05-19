Deadpan actor, astute commentator

Charles Grodin, the droll, offbeat actor and writer who scored as a caddish newlywed in "The Heartbreak Kid" and later had roles ranging from Robert De Niro's counterpart in the comic thriller "Midnight Run" to the bedeviled father in the "Beethoven" comedies, has died. He was 86.

Grodin died Tuesday in Wilton, Conn., from bone marrow cancer, his son, Nicholas Grodin, said.

Known for his deadpan style and everyday looks, Grodin also appeared in "Dave," "The Woman in Red," "Rosemary's Baby" and "Heaven Can Wait." On Broadway, he starred with Ellen Burstyn in the long-running 1970s comedy "Same Time, Next Year."

With bone-dry understatement, Grodin could steal entire scenes with just a look. His commitment, whether acting across from De Niro or Miss Piggy, was unsurpassed. Steve Martin, who co-starred with Grodin in 1984's "The Lonely Guy," remembered him as "one of the funniest people I ever met."

Grodin became a star in the early 1970s, getting a small role in "Rosemary's Baby" and becoming part of the large cast of Nichols' adaptation of "Catch-22" before he gained wide notice in the 1972 Elaine May comedy "The Heartbreak Kid."

In the 1990s, Grodin made his mark as a liberal commentator on radio and TV. He also wrote plays and television scripts, winning an Emmy for his work on a 1997 Paul Simon special, and wrote several books humorously ruminating on his ups and downs in show business.

"Beethoven" brought him success in the family-animal comedy genre in 1992.

After 1994's "My Summer Story," Grodin largely abandoned acting. From 1995 to 1998, he hosted a talk show on CNBC cable network. He moved to MSNBC and then to CBS' "60 Minutes II."

In his 2002 book, "I Like It Better When You're Funny," he said too many TV programmers' believe that viewers are best served "if we hear only from lifelong journalists." He argued that "people outside of Washington and in professions other than journalism" also deserved a soapbox.

Grodin was born Charles Grodinsky in Pittsburgh in 1935, son of a wholesale dry-goods seller who died when Charles was 18.

He studied at the University of Miami and the Pittsburgh Playhouse, worked in summer theater and then struggled in New York, working nights while studying acting during the day.

In 1962, Grodin made his Broadway debut and received good notices in "Tchin Tchin," a three-character play starring Anthony Quinn.

