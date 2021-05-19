Drowning suspected in death at Little Rock golf course

The Little Rock Fire Department recovered a body from an apparent drowning Tuesday afternoon, according to department authorities.

Capt. Jason Weaver said emergency services responded to a call about the drowning at Eagle Hill Golf Course just off Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m.

First responders recovered the body of what "appears to be a mid-20's adult male," according to Weaver.

Weaver said the Fire Department would not release the name of the victim because of department policy. Little Rock Police Sgt. Eric Barnes, spokesman for the department, said Tuesday night there had been no identification yet.