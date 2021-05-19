EDITORIAL: Crack team

As the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River remains closed as repairs are planned to fix the break in one of the supporting beams, as politicians on both sides of the river hold press conferences to detail the latest, as many of us wonder how long it will be until the easiest path to the East is open again, several points come to mind:

First, how about technology, huh? Not just the drone that captured an image of the crack under the bridge in West Memphis and East West Memphis, but the paper's ability--over on the news side--to get the video into the paper, where the public can see for itself. (They've been kind enough to let us borrow it, above.)

The footage from 2019 shows a couple of inspectors using a drone to scan the bridge. If, after seeing the video clip, you think that the inspectors don't seem overly concerned about the crack, remember that we don't know if they were viewing the footage in real time. Imagine being on the bridge and flying around a drone via remote control. And getting it to every bolt and beam. It appears to the untrained and unpracticed eye that this drone technology would save a lot of time. Because nobody is climbing and/or rappelling over and under the bridge. But it also appears as though a crack could be missed, as water rushes under and 18-wheelers rush by, until the team could get back to the office.

What can't be missed, and wasn't, was the full break now. Again, see above.

A long-time veteran of the Arkansas Department of Transportation was fired after the fracture was found this past week. Our not-so-considered editorial opinion on that matter is: No comment. This being America, and that being a government job, surely there are appeals in the future.

Tuesday's paper showed the current tear in the metal under the bridge, too. It's scary. Another lesson: Transportation officials did the entirely correct thing by rerouting traffic. When news first came of the trouble, we were reminded of the accident over the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma in May 2002. And somebody also reminded us this week of the Big Bayou Canot accident in Alabama in 1993 (47 people dead) and the I-35 bridge collapse in Minnesota in 2007 (13 dead).

Yet another lesson: Government is educable, and it doesn't take a disaster to necessarily make it so. State officials in Arkansas say this whole episode showed cracks in their own processes, so they're changing them. Good on them. But we wonder how many other problems are out there. The state says it will re-inspect many bridges in light of this mishap. Again, good on them.

We wonder how many people will think about this video the next time they go over the Mississippi River bridge, or any bridge.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmbeDO53TK8]

Those of us who drive in Arkansas and throughout the South take bridges for granted. We're sorta supposed to. Others are supposed to make sure that we can. So that people and goods can get around the country, and the world.

Now the repairs on the bridge can be made. And many Arkansans will be inconvenienced near West Memphis and East West Memphis for a matter of weeks, maybe months.

But everybody should give thanks to inspectors, and Providence, that it didn't take a disaster to get our attention.