Elkins School Board approves staff bonuses

ELKINS -- The School Board on Monday unanimously approved a bonus for all contracted employees.

The board approved a 4% bonus for 167 employees, said Jeremy Mangrum, superintendent.

The approximately $295,000 in bonuses will be distributed no later than May 28, he said. "We try to reward our employees whenever we have the opportunity to do so," Mangrum said.

Staff has had a challenging year during the covid-19 pandemic, he said.

"Our employees rose to the challenge at every turn," he said. "They did an amazing job."

The bonus is being paid from a budget surplus, he said. Employees also received a 2% bonus during the holidays and a 3.1% base salary increase in April, he said.

In other news, the board voted 4-0 to approve buying $50,000 of equipment for a computer science classroom at the high school, Mangrum said.

The classroom remodel will be completed over the summer, he said. Items to be purchased include furniture, an LCD panel television and software, he said.

The district wants the classroom to emulate a modern office and be a space where students want to spend time, he said.

The remodel is part of an ongoing partnership with the Amazon Future Engineer program, said Katie Kunz, high school teacher.

The program is a four-part, childhood-to-career program intended to inspire, educate and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities to pursue careers in the computer science field, according to a district press release.

About 48% of students in the district receive free or reduced lunch, Mangrum said.