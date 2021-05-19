Friendship's top grad persevered

Before being crowned homecoming and prom queen at Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, Jada Lambert rarely said a word, even to those closest to her.

"They probably don't know that Jada -- probably in first grade or kindergarten -- didn't talk, at all," said Kincyl Kelly, Lambert's aunt and Friendship's director of special education services. "She did not talk, period. Her mom used to say she didn't even talk to her. She would talk to Keonna and the sisters, but she never would talk."

"Keonna" is Keonna Rice, the school's salutatorian in 2020, when it was still known as Southeast Arkansas Preparatory School. She's also Lambert's sister and the inspiration to Lambert becoming Friendship's valedictorian.

"My sister is like a mother. She stays on me every day," Lambert said.

Said Kelly: "Us, every day."

Be as it may, Rice's persistence has paid off.

"I'm very proud of her," she said of Lambert. "I knew she could do it. She would be the first person to doubt herself, but I would say, 'Girl, you're gonna get it.' She studies. She's in the books. She deserves it.

"Me, I'm not just like that. We're two totally different people. I'm going to go out there and do it. It'll take her some motivation to go out there and do it."

Kelly compared the way Lambert has blossomed to a closed rose that starts to bloom. The 4.0 grade-point average student started off at a bigger school but realized the setting just wasn't for her.

"I wasn't excelling like I knew I could," she said. "So I came to a smaller school in a smaller environment. They were able to teach us, one on one, so my grades just went up from there. Learning in a smaller environment helped me out a lot."

Lambert will deliver the valedictory speech at 6:30 tonight at the Friendship campus, 1501 W. 73rd Ave., five days after receiving a nursing assistant certificate from Southeast Arkansas College. Lambert received a medal as the top student in the class, finishing in comeback fashion.

"I started late, for one, at the school," she said. "I just fell behind, and I was thinking, 'I don't think I can excel like the other kids.' I just caught on really fast, helping others and helped the teacher when she needed help."

Lambert's mother, Leandria Jones, is a nurse. Lambert will continue down that career path when she enrolls at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but she plans to transfer after she completes her basic courses.

"Some schools have different nursing programs at a higher scale," she said. "I learn at a higher scale, so I want to be taught at a higher scale."

Maintaining straight A's was a tough task, Lambert said, but index cards -- her favorite method -- and lots of study time made it possible.

"Take the time to study," she said. "If they tell you on Friday your test is Monday, start studying, even if it's for 30 minutes. Make sure you're studying something, getting some knowledge in and make sure if I don't understand something, ask questions. And make sure if I ask a question and I don't get the answer from them, go to another teacher. They may know a little more than he do, or she do."

In her case, Lambert still found the time to be outgoing and win the hearts of her classmates in being crowned a queen twice.

"It means a lot," she said. "At first, I was like, dang, I wasn't expecting for everybody to pick me, but I feel like I earned it. I'm an outstanding person all around, not just in the classroom but outside the classroom as well. I'm a nice person, always willing to help the kids that don't understand stuff. I'll help them.

"Being nice to people -- it don't hurt to just smile, sometimes."

All she did, by all accounts, was blossom and believe in herself.

"If no one else believes in you, you believe in yourself," Lambert said in motivation. "Whatever you want to do, you can do it. People might want to bad mouth and say, you can't do it. You can do it. Prove them wrong. It's never too late. You might have had a bad start. It's never too late to excel in life. Take that time and be persistent. Be punctual. Make people want to be around you. Don't be angry and upset all the time. Smile more. If you got that C, go to the teacher and ask for help. You got that grade like that, go ask for help. Ask that teacher why your grade is like that. It's not that hard. Just ask questions."