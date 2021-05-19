Police seek man, 30, in Helena-West Helena killing

Police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Helena-West Helena, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. to 302 North 6th St. in response to shots fired, according to a news release issued by Helena-West Helena police.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, later identified as Paul Eric Amos, lying with an apparent gunshot wound near the intersection of North 6th Street and Baldwin Avenue, police said. Amos died as a result of his injury, according to the release.

Police said they received information that David Coley, 30, was involved in the shooting. Authorities were searching for Coley at the time of the release, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the police department at (870) 572-3441.