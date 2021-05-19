DEAR HELOISE: My sister-in-law and I are having a debate about about bananas. She won't let her kids have any because she says they are low in nutrition. I say they are very nutritious and I let my kids eat them rather than candy. Can you settle this debate?

-- Tara F., Montgomery, Ala.

DEAR READER: Bananas are very good for you. They contain vitamin C, biotin, manganese, are high in potassium and can help replenish electrolytes. They are also cholesterol free. So, by all means, let your children have bananas and be sure to have one yourself.

DEAR HELOISE: I need something special to serve a guest who is coming in about a month. It's my mother-in-law, and she is very picky. Everything I usually serve for dinner has some flaw, according to her. She loves seafood. Got a hint for me?

-- Susan J., Albany, N.Y.

DEAR READER: I think she'll love my Shrimp Dijon recipe.

Shrimp Dijon

1 ½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

¼ cup butter

1 medium onion thinly sliced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Melt butter in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with milk a little at a time to avoid clumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended, warm through but do not boil. Serve over rice.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I own lakefront property, and it's not unusual to have family visit with the kids. To make sure I have enough on hand, I make hamburger patties ahead of time and place a piece of wax paper between each patty. Then I stack four at a time and place them in a plastic bag to freeze them. I slice up onions and freeze them, too. We grill the patties and the onions at the same time. I bought plastic tablecloths at the dollar store and have them in my linen closet along with plastic plates and cutlery, which we wash and recycle. Being prepared saves time and allows me to visit with my guests.

-- Carol S., Garrison, Minn.

DEAR HELOISE: I grew up in a house where we used vinegar on so many dishes. Fresh cooked spinach always tasted better with a cap full of vinegar sprinkled over it. When we ate navy bean soup we added a cap full of vinegar to our bowls to add a little "zip" to the flavor. To avoid a rubbery bottom to a flavored gelatin, add a cap full of vinegar to the hot water.

-- Shelly, in Connecticut

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise

