Hill, Womack vote for Jan. 6 commission; Crawford, Westerman vote no

U.S. Reps. Steve Womack of Rogers and French Hill of Little Rock have voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs voted no.

All four are Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had encouraged his colleagues to oppose the measure, which also faces opposition from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

At least 35 House Republicans had voted "yes" as time for voting neared its end.