Happy birthday (May 19): You don't realize what a weight you carried until the beautiful lightening occurs when you let it go. You'll float. Your liberation comes in two significant points of the year. One burden drops as you're working on relationships. Another lift happens when a security need becomes irrelevant.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can't imagine your way into new circumstances, but you also can't make it happen without imagination. Dream, act, and then act more. The cycle feeds on itself. Before you know it, you're somewhere else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're caring and have warmth for all around you. When you get tired, it's easy to forget your No.1 purpose, which is to love and to be loved, but some sweetness you've planted will grow to remind you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): With communication as your abiding forte, you're in tune with how much detail people want — far less than most people think. Your day will clip along, peppered with efficient interactions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Every world has unique etiquette and a requisite learning curve. Rules get breached. Take this as your cue to offer or seek the understanding to smooth it over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are currently linked to your work in such a way that you couldn't untie it from who you are, if, indeed, you even wanted to. The way you present yourself is part of the package.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The question of whether or not you should address something is the first consideration. Many problems can be solved by neither recognizing their problematic status nor claiming them as your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Should you show up in person? These days, matters of attendance are complicated. If you don't want to go, then you have the perfect excuse not to. Figure out another way to show your support though. Opportunities hang in the balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Lofty goals are good for morale. High stakes and a deadline help, too. People get along better when they are building something that requires cooperation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes, people are oblivious because they lack the courage it takes to notice what needs fixing and do something about it. Once you see what's right, you have to act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before virtual reality and meditation apps existed, Carl Jung had the statement, "Who looks outside dreams; who looks inside awakes." You'll have a moment of living the statement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You generally have a stock of polite options on the ready for the usual situations. It's when someone insists on your real opinion, as they will today, that you could be thrown for a loop. Levity and brevity are the magic pairing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Since you always feel more comfortable when you know the names and main details of the people you deal with, it's worth briefing yourself before the interaction. The time you take to bone up on social niceties will be well spent.

AUSPICIOUS AIR TRINE

People don’t usually regret the initiatives they took. It’s the initiative they didn’t act on that can really burn in retrospect. But what about the initiatives we don’t even see? Venus consults with Saturn today, inviting such auspicious inquiry as: What opportunities am I not seeing? Or, better yet, what opportunities am I not creating?

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I want to share the culture I was brought up on with my daughter (she’s 8 years old), and I’m realizing that the messaging of the movies from my youth (which include a fair number of princess movies in which the girl rarely saves herself, and every feminine character is somehow wrapped around the narrative of a male character) is not the modeling I want for her. She’s a Pisces, and I’m an Aquarius. What should I teach her about what it means to be a woman?”

A: As the sign of tomorrow, Aquarius people are uniquely wired to concern themselves with the future ramifications of actions. Aquarius people are known to be forward-thinking, and they feel it is their responsibility to live in a way that creates an improved next world. Your mindful example already teaches your impressionable young Pisces more than you might guess about what it means to be a woman.

If you’re asking whether or not you should let her watch princess movies, many of which have come a long way since the fairytales of yesteryear, my suggestion is to keep the dialogue open. Your Pisces is a wise soul with an understanding beyond her years.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“There is no better than adversity,” said Malcolm X. The inspiring human rights activist and minister was a Taurus born under the fiery Aries moon, an emboldened natal indicator of a warrior spirit. “Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance the next time.”