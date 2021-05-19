• Larry Merritt, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman, said a firefighter reached up with a pole to retrieve a parrot, believed to be a macaw, that had flown to a second-story ledge and returned it to its owner, who had taken the bird to a downtown rally calling for peace in the Middle East.

• Nelson Williams III, 45, a Port Sulphur, La., boat captain, lost his oyster licenses until 2026 after he and a deckhand pleaded guilty to illegally harvesting oysters from Two Sisters Bayou, a polluted area closed to oyster dredging by state health officials.

• David Staveley, 54, of Andover, Mass., pleaded guilty to bank fraud and other charges after he and another man applied for more than $500,000 in federal pandemic relief loans, falsely claiming they owned businesses with large monthly payrolls, prosecutors said.

• Claire-Helene Marron, who tends the gardens at Giverny, France, made famous by impressionist painter Claude Monet and which reopened to the public this week, called it "frustrating" not to share the gardens' spring bloom while they were closed for six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Christopher Beckham, 35, of Nashville, Tenn., accused of harassing two teenage Muslim girls as they got off a school bus in 2017 and swinging a knife as he attacked their father and called the family "terrorists," pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime.

• Javaid Perwaiz, 71, a former gynecologist in Chesapeake, Va., convicted of fraud for performing unnecessary surgeries and procedures, was sentenced to 59 years in prison and ordered to repay insurance companies $18.5 million, prosecutors said.

• Scott Dagg, police chief of Bayou La Batre, Ala., said that town magistrate Marcia Barnes, the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes, was hospitalized with a leg injury after being stabbed at City Hall by a man, later arrested, who indicated he wanted to kill police officers.

• Cody Richardson, 31, a former guard at the Rapides Parish, La., jail convicted of using a stun gun on three men who were either handcuffed or not presenting any threat, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Kouy Bunthouen, a Cambodian health official, said eight villagers died after drinking homemade rice wine that probably was adulterated with methanol, which can cause blindness or death, at a funeral for one of their neighbors.