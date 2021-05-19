Incumbent loses Russellville vote

Holli Hall, an Arkansas Tech University biology instructor and a newcomer to public office, overwhelmingly beat incumbent Chris Cloud for the Russellville School District Zone 1 seat.

Hall won with 523 votes to Cloud's 176 votes, according to unofficial results from the Pope County Election Commission.

In a text message after the election results were in, Cloud said he congratulates Hall on the win.

"I wish Mrs. Hall nothing but the best as she begins her service," Cloud said. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Russellville School District for the last 11 years. I want to thank all of the patrons, my friends and especially my family for their support in this election."

"It is clear that our community showed up in record numbers to make their voices heard," Hall said in a text message. "I'm so grateful for this opportunity to serve students, families, and educators in Russellville schools. My sincerest thanks goes to my wonderful family and the dedicated supporters who made this campaign possible."

Hall will take office when the county election commission certifies the results.

Cloud and other School Board members have faced criticism for the recent ousting of longtime Superintendent Mark Gotcher.

After an executive session on April 21, the School Board voted 5-2 to place Gotcher on paid administrative leave and terminate his contract on June 30.

Numerous text messages and emails objecting to the decision were released to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

"We would like you and the rest of the board to know this decision will not be taken lightly nor will we be laying down and simply allowing this," Michael Bucker wrote in an April 21 email to board member Jeff Carter. "You all represent us not yourselves. We will be looking at every angle possible to fight this. Not just election time but any and all other means necessary."

Carol Harrison said in an email that she would be expressing how she felt about the decision in the "upcoming school board election for Chris Cloud's position."

"I believe that many other people will as well," she said.

Gotcher, who had been superintendent since 2017, worked at the district for more than two decades.

Andrew Vining was named by the board as interim superintendent and signed a 14-month contract with the district.

When asked earlier Tuesday in a telephone interview when the search for a permanent superintendent would begin, Cloud said, "No comment."

Gotcher's latest contract was to run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023. He was paid an annual salary of $168,000 plus a monthly $1,200 stipend for use of a personal vehicle for district duties.

Cloud issued a statement in late April blaming the decision to fire Gotcher on the superintendent's annual performance evaluation completed by the board in January.

Gotcher's relationship with the board and district staff saw "a range of issues" in the three months since the evaluation, Cloud said, so the board decided the district "needed new leadership." The vote for Gotcher's paid leave and eventual termination came after "failing to resolve those issues and reach an agreeable end to Dr. Gotcher's employment relationship with the Russellville School District," according to the statement.

Board members Cloud, Morgan Barrett, Jeff Carter, Jason Golden and Jeremy Keaster voted in favor of Gotcher's termination, while board members Wesley White and Janet Winn voted against it, according to meeting minutes.

Gotcher's latest evaluation -- obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- was sent to the board members by Cloud on Jan. 19. Gotcher received an overall average score of a 2, which indicates "needs improvement" according to the scoring matrix.

Gotcher scored a 2 under the subsections "Relations with the Board," "Staff and Personnel Relationships," and "Personal Qualities."

He also scored a 2 under the evaluation criteria of "determines that funds are spent wisely, with adequate control and accounting."

Gotcher scored the highest in the subsection "Educational Leadership" with a 4 -- "exceeds expectations" -- on "understands and keeps informed regarding all aspects of educational issues in our state and nation."

He scored a 3 -- "meets expectations" -- for having the respect of state educational leaders and a good working relationship with state political leaders.

Gotcher's evaluations for previous years was provided in the Freedom of Information Act response, but was nearly completely redacted, including the final average score for each year.

In a May 3 letter to Khayyam Eddings of Friday, Eldredge & Clark, concerning the release of Gotcher's records under the act, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said that the annual evaluations from 2001 to 2019 did not "form a basis for the decision to suspend or terminate the employee," therefore should not be released.