Jonas Brothers, Lady A added to AMP lineup

The 2021 lineup at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion grew Wednesday with the announcement of two more shows: Country trio Lady A will return Aug. 7 and pop rockers The Jonas Brothers will make its debut at the outdoor venue Oct. 21.

The multiplatinum Lady A last performed at the Rogers amphitheater in 2017, under their former moniker Lady Antebellum. The band announced last summer it was dropping "antebellum" from its name and this will be the threesome's first tour under the new name.

Lady A brings their "What A Song Can Do Tour" to Rogers with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

Tickets range from $40 to $125 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 28.

The Jonas Brothers bring their "Remember This Tour" to Northwest Arkansas with guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas became teen sensations in the early 2000s and rose in popularity until their musical split in 2013. The brothers surprised fans by getting the band back together in 2019.

The "Remember This Tour" will be their second tour since reuniting.

Tickets range from $55 to $499.95 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 27.

For both shows, ticket buyers may also choose to add one of the venue's new amenities -- Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals -- to their tickets for $10 each.

More information and the full 2021 schedule are available at waltonartscenter.org/amp or by calling the box office at 443-5600.