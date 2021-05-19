Judge keeps Duggar girls' federal case, moves it to December

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge changed the trial date to hear the remaining claims in a lawsuit brought by the Duggar daughters over releasing to the media police reports about alleged sexual abuse by their brother.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Friday moved the trial from Sept. 20 to Dec. 9 to give the sides more time to prepare.

In the same order, Brooks dismissed claims brought under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act from the lawsuit, at the request of both sides.

The case has been pared down considerably over the years with most defendants, including the magazine publisher, being dismissed. The remaining defendants are all affiliated with Springdale and Washington County.

Defendants earlier filed a motion to have the remaining state law claims dismissed for lack of jurisdiction after federal law claims in the case were dismissed.

Brooks denied the motion and retained jurisdiction over the case even though all federal claims that gave him the original jurisdiction to hear the case have been dismissed. In his order, Brooks explained that the case has been pending for more than four years, it is "unique in its rather tortured procedural history" and, it needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.

"The court has invested significant time and resources over the years familiarizing itself with the facts and legal issues relevant to the case," Brooks wrote. "The court finds no compelling reason to decline supplemental jurisdiction and, in fact, finds that retaining jurisdiction would best serve the interests of judicial economy, convenience and fairness to the litigants."

Had Brooks declined to keep the case, the girls would have had to start over in state court, if they wanted to continue with the lawsuit.

Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family sued Springdale and Washington County officials in May 2017 claiming they improperly released redacted police investigation documents to a celebrity magazine, In Touch. The magazine published the information, which allowed the girls to be identified, the suit said.

The lawsuit alleges publicizing their trauma subjected the women and their families "to extreme mental anguish and emotional distress."

The police investigation concluded Josh Duggar fondled the sisters and at least one other girl. The statute of limitation had run out and no criminal charges were filed.

The daughters, as named on the lawsuit, are Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar.

Potential damages in the case seems to be a sticking point.

Lawyers for the girls said they plan to streamline their damage claims in the case back to money for a lifetime therapy plan and money for emotional distress, pain and suffering.

Lawyers for the defendants said the girls have chosen to tell parts of their stories publicly in various ways and that could negate their damages claims.