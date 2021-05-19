Junior Leadership class is honored

The 2021 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff class was honored at a graduation dinner Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The dinner was held to celebrate this year's class in the leadership program sponsored by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Graduates include Tir'zah Walden, Anna Herrin and Paige Wyatt, all of White Hall High School; and Deja Thomas, Micah Thomas, Kayla Daniels, and Mya Tolbert, all of Dollarway High School.

The leadership program began in 2007 and was designed for young people who aspire to make a difference in the community, according to the Chamber newsletter.

This year's class focused on topics including interview and table etiquette, financial literacy and most recently the class took a tour of downtown, meeting with Mayor Shirley Washington.

"Congratulations, to our students," a spokesman said.