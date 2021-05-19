Law to ensure medical, pharmaceutical supplies renewed

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to expand the Defense Production Act of 1950 to cover medical and pharmaceutical supplies, unanimously supporting legislation that had been sponsored by U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.

By invoking the act, presidents can require private businesses to produce goods or services that are necessary for national security or defense purposes. The president can also subsidize production, when necessary.

Hill's legislation explicitly empowers presidents to use the act "to ensure the availability of medical materials essential to national defense, including through measures designed to secure the drug supply chain."

It also instructs the administration to create a "strategy on securing supply chains for medical materials."

That would include "[a]n analysis of vulnerabilities to existing supply chains for such medical materials, and recommendations to address the vulnerabilities" as well as "[m]easures to be undertaken by the President to diversify such supply chains, as appropriate and as required for national defense."

Addressing fellow lawmakers, Hill said the legislation will help the nation be prepared, not only for covid-19 but for future medical emergencies as well.

"It's about planning. It's about a strategy. It's about not being caught at low tide with no bathing suit," the lawmaker from Little Rock said.

Covid-19 revealed vulnerabilities in our medical supply chain, Hill said.

"In my home state of Arkansas, our hospitals had medical materials stacked from floor to ceiling stamped 'Made in China.' And much of those supplies, Mr. Chairman, in the [personal protective equipment] category, ended up [being] rejected and put in a dumpster because they did not meet the quality standards," he said.

It's important for the U.S. to diversify its supply chain, he added.

The U.S. remains heavily reliant on foreign suppliers, he said.

"The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 consists of 280 components sourced from 86 sites across 19 countries," he said. "International cooperation makes treatments like this possible. But we must ensure these items don't fall under the exclusive control of an adversary. My legislation will help prevent."

Hill introduced similar legislation in March 2020, just days after the start of the public health emergency. At the time, with covid-19 rapidly spreading, the U.S. was struggling to obtain personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

Thirteen Republicans signed on to the initial bill as co-sponsors; with Democrats in control of the House and the legislative calendar shortened, the proposal went nowhere.

This time, Hill teamed up with one of his colleagues from the House Financial Services Committee, U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.

Vargas agreed that action is needed. It's important to act now, he said.

"We've heard that we may be entering an era of pandemics. We must be prepared," he said.

Dubbed the Securing America's Vaccines for Emergencies -- or SAVES -- Act of 2021, it was introduced on May 12, with Hill listed as sponsor and Vargas credited as the lone co-sponsor.

The legislation passed less than a week later, and now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.