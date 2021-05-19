Lawmakers fear threats on rise

WASHINGTON -- Threats against lawmakers have more than doubled this year, according to the U.S. Capitol Police agency, and many members of Congress say they fear for their personal safety more than they did before the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Several say they have boosted security measures to protect themselves and their families, money for which will be part of a broad $1.9 billion spending bill that the House will vote on this week, along with a separate measure that would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Democrats, in particular, say both bills are crucial to try to reconcile the trauma that many still feel.

"This was an armed assault on our democracy, and I'm a witness -- I'm a victim and a witness to it," said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H. She received treatment for post-traumatic stress after she was trapped in the House gallery that day and heard rioters trying to break through the doors close to where she was hiding.

Kuster said that she thought she was going to die before officers cleared the hallways and hustled her and others out. "I think we need a full investigation with a Jan. 6 commission, and I believe that the Capitol Police who saved our lives that day deserve more support," she said.

Democrats say a bipartisan commission investigating the attack, including what led to it, is more important than ever after some Republicans have recently started to downplay the severity of the insurrection, portraying the rioters who brutally beat officers with flagpoles and other weapons and broke into the Capitol through windows and doors as peaceful patriots.

Many Republicans who initially condemned Trump for telling his supporters to "fight like hell" that day have increasingly stayed quiet on his repeated false claims that the election was stolen, even though that was rebuked by numerous courts, bipartisan election officials across the country and Trump's own attorney general. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., said Tuesday that he would oppose the commission, calling it "duplicative and potentially counterproductive."

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said at a hearing last week that a video feed of the rioters looked like they were on a "normal tourist visit." Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break through a window adjacent to the House chamber was "executed," and he argued that the Justice Department is harassing those who have been arrested.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., who also said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the attack, said those comments were "really hard to take" after witnessing the insurrection. He said he's received an increased number of threats since January, especially when he has spoken on TV about treatment he received in the aftermath. Some of the calls and messages are specific and credible threats, he said, while many others are "abusive, threatening type language."

The security spending bill would provide congressional offices with more money to combat those threats, including enhanced travel security, upgrades to home-district offices and better intelligence to track people down. The bill also would "harden" the complex by reinforcing doors and windows, adding security vestibules and cameras and providing dollars for removable fencing that could quickly be erected during a threatening situation while leaving the Capitol open to visitors.

Like many members, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois said he feels as if the threats are more acute in his home district, where there is less security. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are currently protected by a tall fence and National Guard troops who have been there since Jan. 6. Members are "as safe as ever" there, he said, but "it's those times when you're not in the Capitol, I think that's where the threats seem to emanate from the most."

Davis knows that well, as one of several Republican members who was at a baseball practice four years ago in Alexandria, Va., when a gunman wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and four other people. And in 2019, an Illinois man was arrested for "threatening to blow my head off," as Davis puts it. Randall Tarr pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to probation.

As the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police, Davis has pushed for the force to be more aggressive in arresting those who threaten members and to overhaul the arcane command structure in Congress that forces the chief to ask for permission before making major decisions. The security spending bill would not do that, but it would boost Capitol Police training and pay for new equipment after the force was badly overrun on Jan. 6.

In the meantime, members are upgrading their personal security. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., says he's started using his house alarm more often and has been more cautious in recent months. "I've definitely felt less secure since Jan. 6 than I did before," said Himes, who sits on the House intelligence committee.

Some say it's easier not to know what's going on. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said he's generally adopted a "don't ask, don't tell" policy with his staff on security matters since the insurrection, and he doesn't ask why when a police car sometimes shows up in front of his house to guard it.

"I don't necessarily want to know the full story," said Krishnamoorthi, who has young children. "I just trust that law enforcement is doing their job."